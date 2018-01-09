Lenovo Miix 630 Windows tablet goes Snapdragon for looks and longevity

Lenovo is jumping on the ‘always connected’ PC bandwagon at CES with its new Miix 630 Windows tablet driven by a Snapdragon 835 chip (joining existing Snapdragon laptops that were unveiled by Asus and HP last month).

The Miix 630 is thin and light at 0.61 inches (15.6mm) and 2.93 pounds (1.33kg) respectively, and as with all these Qualcomm-powered portables, it comes with integrated LTE connectivity, and a substantial battery longevity of up to 20 hours.

The Snapdragon 835 processor is paired up with either 4GB or 8GB of system memory, and storage starts at 64GB, or alternatively you can plump for 128GB or 256GB.

The touchscreen is a 12.3-inch display (the same as HP’s Snapdragon-toting effort) with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280, and is fashioned from Corning Gorilla Glass.

Fully-formed keyboard

As well as the tablet portion of the 2-in-1, you also get a full-size backlit detachable keyboard with a Precision Touchpad. Furthermore, the hybrid will come with a Lenovo Digital Pen, so you can scribble or write on the screen (the stylus offers 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity).

As well as the aforementioned LTE connectivity, the machine offers 802.11ac Wi-Fi (2x2) and Bluetooth 4.1. For wired ports, there’s a USB Type-C connector, an SD card reader, a Nano SIM card slot and audio combo jack.

There are a pair of cameras on board the convertible, with a 13-megapixel snapper on the rear, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera (allowing for secure Windows Hello login).

The device comes with Windows 10 S pre-installed, with an option to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for free should you wish.

Lenovo’s Miix 630 is set to go on sale in the second quarter of this year – quite possibly as soon as April – with pricing starting from $799 (around £590, AU$1,020) including the keyboard and stylus.