Rock launches four new laptops

UK laptop specialist Rock emerges from a recent buyout by Stone Group last month and announces four new laptops today – including a high-end gaming machine and blu-ray equipped machine perfect for multimedia apps.

Xtreme gaming

Rock's Xtreme 780 gaming machine features an Intel Core 2 Duo Extreme X9100 processor, an Nvidia GeForce Go 9800M GTX card and a 17in WUXGA X glass screen.

Add to this an 8GB DDR3 1066MHz FSB and a 250GB 7200RPM SATA HDD and most PC gamers would be more than happy to own one of these beasts.

As with most gaming laptops, it's no lightweight, weighing in at a back-breaking 3.8kg. If you plan to carry this around to LAN parties, then you might also want to invest in a small trolley!

Next up is the slightly smaller Xtreme 620, with a 15.4in screen, Core 2 Extreme T9500 Processor and Nvidia GeForce 9800M GT DDR3 512MB graphics card. It's also slightly lighter, weighing in at 2.9kg.

Memory wise, you can choose up to 8GB DDR2 RAM as well as up to 500GB 5400rpm or 250GB 7200RPM SATA HDD.

Should gamers wish, they can upgrade the Xtreme gaming lappies with a Blu-ray or Blu-ray writer.

Pegasus 520 and 320

Rock has also unveiled the Pegasus 520 – a 15.4-inch lappy, built with a Core 2 Extreme T9500 Processor and and an Nvidia GeForce 9600M GT DDR2 1024MB graphics card and fully integrated DVD-RW, Blu-ray player or Blu-ray player/writer.

Finally, the Pegasus 320 laptop is the smallest and lightest of the new range, with a 13.3 inch screen and is also built with a Core 2 Extreme T9500 Processor and an Nvidia GeForce 9300M GS DDR2 256MB graphics card; up to 4GB DDR2 RAM and up to 500GB 5400rpm or 250GB 7200RPM SATA HDD.

The new Rock laptops will start shipping later in August. Final pricing is still to be confirmed. For more check out Rock's website