iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max get a AU$500 price cut at Telstra

Another Telstra Day has arrived, and you can now save up to AU$550 on a range of top-tier smartphones from Apple and Samsung for today only (Friday, November 5).

While the majority of these deals aren’t the best we’ve seen from the telco in its previous Telstra Day sales, the prices are still generally cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere at the moment.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now AU$550 off, which is a pretty good score in our books. Just keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range is expected early next year, but the S21 Ultra is the current cream of the crop.

Similarly, Apple’s previous-gen iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets have both received a AU$500 price cut, and while they’re not the latest iPhone 13 flagships, these are still some of the best prices going on last year's flagships.

All the discounted handsets below can be bought outright, which means you won’t have to sign up to a Telstra mobile plan to score the savings. That option is still available to you though, so you’ll be able to pair with a plan and pay off in monthly instalments if you wish.

Image iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) | AU$2,019 AU$1,519 (save AU$500) The iPhone 13 Pro Max may have taken its place, but the 12 Pro Max is still one of the best big iPhones on the market. It has a clear and bright 6.7-inch OLED display, and packs an excellent three camera array on the rear. Thankfully, its larger size gets you the best battery life of the iPhone 12 range, but just be ready for its extra heft. Telstra is currently sold out of the 128GB model, but you can snag the 256GB version for AU$500 off. View Deal

Image iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,199 (save AU$500) If the 12 Pro Max above still feels too expensive, then consider nabbing this discounted iPhone 12 Pro. The 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, so it’s a little smaller than the option above and more comfortable to hold with one hand. The three camera setup is also impressive, which the more expensive 12 Pro Max only marginally improves on. For one-day only, you can save AU$500 on this device from Telstra. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) | AU$1,848 AU$1,298 (save AU$550) If you’re partial to Android, we think the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone in Australia. It has phenomenal power, and one of the best camera setups on a smartphone. The five lenses on the rear include an impressive 108MP main sensor, as well as a 100x zoom range. If you’re keen to grab this incredibly slick device, it’s now AU$550 at Telstra for one day only. View Deal