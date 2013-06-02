Yahoo Mail Classic leaves mortal coil on Monday, forcing users to upgrade

Yahoo will officially close down the 'classic' version of its webmail client on Monday, forcing existing users to switch over to the new design.

The web giant launched the new cleaner and faster design back in December, but until now existing users have been able to stick to what they know. Not anymore.

However, upgrading to the new client, as TechCrunch reports, comes with a price: Namely, privacy.

Before users can switch over to the new version, they must accept the new terms and conditions, which allow Yahoo to send targeted apps and for "automated analysing of your communications content."

Basically, that means, permission to read your emails.

No escape, but to leave

The company will allow users to opt out of the targeted ads portion, but it will not budge on the second part of the equation.

So much so, that it has told users if they don't like it, they can pack their bags and find another email provider. Charming.

On its help pages the company wrote: "Beginning the week of June 3, 2013, older versions of Yahoo! Mail (including Yahoo! Mail Classic) will no longer be available. After that, you can access your Yahoo! Mail only if you upgrade to the new version. When you upgrade, you will be accepting our Communications Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This includes the acceptance of automated content scanning and analyzing of your communications content."

Will you be sticking with Yahoo after tomorrow or moving to pastures new? Let us know below.