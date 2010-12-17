Sunderland man claims world's first 3D website

A site claiming to be the 'world's first 3d website' has been launched, although you will need active glasses, a 3D ready television and a browser that you run through your screen.

Sunderland's Stereografix have devised the offering which can be seen at http://www.stereoscopic-3d.co.uk.

Stereografix founder Saif Chaudhry told the nebusiness.co.uk: "I don't think many people are even thinking this far ahead, and we've got a prototype already. It's not every day you can say you're first with something where the internet is concerned.

"I think there needs to be a lot more 3D TVs and computer monitors out there before it becomes mainstream, but peoplearen'tjust going to go out and buy these things unless they've got something to show on them," he continued.

Of course, there are likely to be a few quibbles about whether this qualifies as the first 3D website; 3D videos have been floating around on the likes of YouTube for some time for instance.

But it's nice to see a UK company making the claim anyway – and the site is well worth a look (if you have the kit, of course) .

There is a version for people with passive 3D televisions planned, although the current version needs the powered active glasses.

Via nebusiness