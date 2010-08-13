Peter Crouch beats off Sherlock in London

Londoners are obsessed by celebrity, sport and Sherlock Holmes according to the latest search data from Google, with Peter Crouch's alleged affair giving him top spot.

Google has given TechRadar its fastest rising searches for the London area, and the British capital has been fascinated by Robbie Williams' marriage, the cricket, and the blood diamond case in the past seven days.

Peter Crouch tops the fastest rising search lists, just above his (former?) girlfriend Abbey Clancey, following the revelations of his personal life in the tabloids.

A lone Farrow

Robbie Williams wedding picks up the bronze, just ahead of Mia Farrow – the actress and one-time Woody Allen muse that suggested Naomi Campbell was given a blood diamond.

Ramadan 2010 was a more predictable turn up in the searches, while Kelly Brook's impending appearance in Playboy inevitably turns up in the top 10, along with Aston Villa and the ultimate fighting championship.

Sherlock grabbed 10th place - with the BBC series' star Benedict Cumberbatch also sneaking in to the top 20.

London's fastest rising searches on Google

1. peter crouch

2. abbey clancy

3. robbie williams wedding

4. mia farrow

5. ramadan 2010

6. kelly brook playboy

7. aston villa

8. ufc 117

9. ayda field

10. sherlock

11. notw

12. bbc cricket

13. london triathlon

14. fantasy premier league

15. plenty of fish

16. fantasy football

17. esta

18. benedict cumberbatch

19. mail online

20. premier league