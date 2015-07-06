Unlimited data: Optus unveils new home broadband plans

Do you dread those notifications informing you that you've burned through 90 per cent of your monthly data allowance in a little over a week?

Optus has followed last week's announcement that it would now rollover unused prepaid mobile data, with three new unlimited home broadband plans: the Home Entertainment Bundle, the Big Bundle, and the Ultimate Home Bundle.

For television fanatics, the Home Entertainment Bundle couples its unlimited data offering with Optus TV with Fetch, while anyone inclined to spend hours on the phone might be tempted by the Big Bundle, which comes with additional domestic and international calls.

Both bundles have a $125 start-up fee and monthly payments of $95 over 24 months, totalling $2,405.

Back to basics

Those who can't choose between the two might be tempted by the Ultimate Home Bundle, which combines both, delivering unlimited data, unlimited calls, and Optus TV with Fetch and the Entertainment Pack, which offers over 35 channels channels, including ESPN, Nickelodeon, BBC First, and National Geographic Channel.

The Ultimate Home Bundle has no start-up fee and monthly payments of $115 over 24 months, totalling $2,760.

If unlimited data is more than you need, Optus has also launched a less extravagant option in the form of the Home Basics Bundle. This package delivers 200GB of data per month and unlimited standard national calls.

The Home Basics Bundle has a $125 start-up fee and monthly payments of $70 over 24 months, totalling $1,805.