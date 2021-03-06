How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online: stream the final episodes from anywhere

It's time to visit Purgatory for potentially the last time, as the concluding episodes of season 4 of Wynonna Earp finally air. With current host network Syfy having confirmed it won't be renewing the show, they could be the last ever, too - though the current disruption is down to the pandemic halting production last year. Read on as we explain how to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online wherever you are in the world today.

Watch Wynonna Earp Season 4 online When: Friday nights from March 5 Channel: SyFy (US) / CTV Sci-Fi (Canada) / Sky One (UK - release date TBC}) Time: 10pm ET/PT Streaming: watch SyFy with a FREE FuboTV 7-day trial (US) Watch anywhere: with the aid of a quality VPN.

The supernatural Western has been dogged by financial difficulties, with its loyal fans battling for this season to be made and desperate for it to be picked up elsewhere.

Based on the comic by Beau Smith and starring Melanie Scrofano as titular heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, the show has built up a sizeable online following since the show began airing on Syfy back in 2016.

Production of the fan-favorite show was halted in Canada last year thanks to the coronavirus, causing the airing of season 4 to be split in two, with the first chunk of shows broadcast in July last year, and the concluding run of episode now set to finally air from this week.

While producers are looking for a new home for the hugely popular show, in the meantime these final six episodes will offer Earpers more battles between Wynonna and the revenants, the zombified outlaws that have blighted her family through time.

Follow our guide for all the easiest ways to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online from anywhere.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online from outside your country

If you're outside of your country of residence, then geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from streaming Wynonna Earp season 4 online today.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and so stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Once installed, select the location of your home country, and click connect.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 FREE online in the US

If you're all set up with a cable TV plan, all you need to tune in to SyFy, which will be airing the fourth and potentially final season of Wynonna Earp every Friday at 10pm ET/PT, starting March 6. If you're a cord-cutter, there are plenty of over-the-top services that can step in and let you watch SyFy online. Of the many options, we particularly like FuboTV right now, not least because you you can try a FREE FuboTV trial to see what it's all about for yourself. Out of the US right now? You can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online in Canada

Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi channel will air the final episodes of Wynonna Earp Season 4 in tandem with the US, every Friday from March 6, at 10pm ET/PT. The show can also be streamed through CTV's website and app, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. Unfortunately, there's no streaming-only option like the services available in some other countries - though anyone in Canada from abroad can access their usual coverage with the help of a VPN.

Can I watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online in the UK?

The first three season of Wynonna Earp were shown on Freeview channel 5Spike in the UK, but with that channel no longer broadcasting there's been an extended wait for season 4 airing in the UK. The good news for British and Irish Earpers is that Syfy UK has confirmed it will be showing series 4 in the region in full - though a broadcast date has yet to be announced. For those looking to get their revenant-slaying fix in the meantime, Freeview channel Pick is currently showing re-runs of seasons 1-3, with select episodes available on demand to Sky subscribers.