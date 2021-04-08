How to watch Them online: stream the new Amazon Prime Video series

You, Us, IT, and now Them – proof that there’s something terrifying about pronouns. Amazon Prime Video’s new horror anthology series will deliver a different setup each season, with Them: Covenant providing the opening salvo of episodes about a Black family in 1950s America defending their home from apple-pie loving racists AND malevolent spirits. It looks like nail-biting stuff, and we detail below how to watch Them online.
Release date: You can stream all 10 episodes from Friday, April 9.
Cast: Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill, Ryan Kwanten
Watch now: stream Them FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial
Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial
This 10-part instalment evokes modern horror classics like Get Out and Us, although it's more akin to Lovecraft Country in directly confronting America’s prejudiced past. Deborah Ayorinde plays Livia Emory, a young mother in search of a better life, who's recently moved from North Carolina to California with her husband Henry and their two children. But they get a hostile reception from their Caucasian neighbors, whose lily-white figurehead Betty (Alison Pill) tries to drive them from her suburban idyll.
Henry Emory (Top Boy’s Ashley Thomas) is a WWII veteran oppressed by the double-standard of the all-white workplace, while daughter Ruby is cruelly taunted at school. Yet at home something equally troubling is unfolding: a supernatural force which only their youngest Gracie can perceive - like a creepy performer in blackface with bloodshot eyes.
Also featuring True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten, Them: Covenant delivers edge-of-your-seat thrills, sterling performances, and an unvarnished depiction of mid-20th century race relations in America. So, read on as we detail how to watch Them online, and for FREE if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.
How to watch Them online: stream the new Prime Video series today
All 10 episodes of Amazon Prime’s new horror anthology series will be available to binge from April 9. Better yet, if you’re new to the VOD service, or haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more, you could watch them without paying a thing as part of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial.
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
If you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
In addition to Them, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Small Axe and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch Them from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Them online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.
Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support.
