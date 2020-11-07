How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2020: live stream the Classic from anywhere

With a massive $31 million prize pot spread up for grabs over the next two days, the 37th Breeders' Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends in the American horse racing flat season. The meeting returns to Keeneland racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky for the first time since 2015. You can tune in no matter where you are in the world, using our 2020 Breeders' Cup live stream guide below,

2020 Breeders' Cup live stream The 2020 Breeders' Cup this year takes place behind closed doors at the Keeneland racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky. The main event, the Breeders' Cup Classic, is scheduled on the Saturday for 5.13pm ET / 2.13pm PT, making it a 10.15pm GMT start for racing fans looking to tune in from the UK. Watch you preferred coverage where you are in the world with the help of a good VPN.

As ever, there are nine top-class, grade 1 races set to be run on Breeders' Cup Saturday, with the main event being the $6 million Classic.

The 1 and 1/4 mile long race on dirt traditionally features a field of up to 14 horses, and is considered by seasoned punters as the premier thoroughbred horse race of the year in the States.

Top trainer trainer Bob Baffert boasts three horses in the Breeders' Cup Classic in Maximum Security, Authentic and the race's early favourite Improbable.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law and this year's Clark Handicap winner Tom's d'Etat are also being heavily backed, for the big race.

There's plenty of interest for British race fans, with jockey of the moment Hollie Doyle on board Mighty Gurkha in Friday's Juvenile Sprint Turf, while veteran star Frankie Dettori will be appearing in no less than six rides and is well-backed with New Mandate in the Juvenile Turf.

Read on to find out how to live stream the Breeders' Cup from anywhere in the world from the comfort of your own TV, mobile phone or tablet.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup: live stream the 2020 race in the US

If you're watching at home in the US, NBC is the channel to tune into for live coverage of the Breeders' Cup. The network will be showing choice races on Future Stars Friday on NBCSN from 2pm ET/ 11am PT. Coverage of Championship Saturday begins at 12pm ET / 9am ET, with the Breeders' Cup Classic scheduled for 5.13pm ET / 2.13pm PT. You can watch NBC online for free by logging in with details of your cable provider. If you don't have cable, then you can stream NBC live by using an over-the-top service - such as the great value FuboTV. Fubo hosts loads of networks, such as ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and, of course, NBC. It's flexible so you can cancel any time and it's so much cheaper than getting cable. Plus, you can take advantage of its FREE trial offer to see if it's right for you long-term. NBC is also available on Sling in a number of major markets (including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Los Angeles) as part of its Sling Blue package. Horse racing fans from the US can tune back into their home coverage by using a good VPN to digitally relocate back to America.

How to get a Breeders' Cup live stream from outside your country

With your watching options covered for the US, Canada and UK in this article, you'd think that's all you need to know, right? Well sure...unless you're abroad this weekend.

Try to tune in from overseas and you'll soon discover that your coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but your race is not yet run.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2020: Canada live stream

Racing fans in Canada can watch the full Breeders Cup meeting on TSN. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to the live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Remember that if you can normally access coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup 2020: UK live stream

Sky Sports is your destination for watching the 2020 Breeders Cup in the UK, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Racing on Friday at 7.30pm GMT with the Juvenile Turf Sprint. If you don't have Sky, you've got a great alternative in the form of Now TV. Available on a contract-free basis, you can get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. This will set you back £9.99 a day, but we'd recommend going with the Monthly Pass, as it's much better value. This gets you not only the racing today but also all of Sky's Premier League matches - as well as PGA Tour golf, cricket and a whole lot more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual sports coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Saturday November 7

12.02pm ET / 5:02pm GMT – Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

12.39pm ET / 5:39pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

1.18pm ET / 6:18pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

1.57pm ET / 6:57pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

2.36pm ET / 7:36pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Sprint

3.15pm ET / 8:15pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Mile

3.54pm ET / 8:54pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Distaff

2.30pm ET / 9:33pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Turf

2.30pm ET / 10:18pm GMT – Breeders’ Cup Classic