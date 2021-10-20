How to watch Denmark Open 2021 badminton live streams free online and from anywhere

Just days after tasting victory in the Thomas and Uber Cup, Jonatan Christie and He Bingjiao are dreaming of leading their respective countries to double delight in Denmark. It looks set to be another cracking tournament, so read on as we explain how get a 2021 Denmark Open live stream and watch BWF badminton online from anywhere this week.

Denmark Open live stream 2021 Dates: October 19-24 Venue: Odense Sports Park, Odense, Denmark FREE live stream: YouTube (in most countries) Global live streams: Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar (IN) | BT Sport (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's been a cracking few weeks for China's women in particular. Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan secured the Sudirman trophy at the start of the month, before a new-look team won the Uber Cup last weekend, beating Japan 3-1 in the final.

The men's team played a big role in that Sudirman Cup triumph, but were whitewashed by Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final last Sunday.

It was Japan and Denmark that shone brightest at last year's tournament. Men's singles champion Anders Antonsen is back to defend his crown but reigning women's champ Nozomi Okuhara is injured, as is 2020 runner-up Carolina Marín.

Add to that the withdrawals of Chen Yufei and Michelle Li, and the competition has been blown wide open, and we wouldn't be surprised to see P.V. Sindhu make a deep run.

Read on to find out how to get a badminton live stream from all over the world - including how to watch the Denmark Open free online in many countries.

How to watch a FREE Denmark Open live stream

Image If you don't live in a country where the tournament is being shown by a big-name broadcaster, the good news is that many people can get a 100% free badminton Denmark Open live stream on YouTube. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. Just bear in mind that Denmark Open coverage will be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local broadcasters (places like India and the UK). Play gets underway at 9am CEST local time on most days of the tournament. If you're abroad right now and still want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube, you'll need a VPN (as explained below). Otherwise, you'll be limited to the highlights. View Deal

How to watch Denmark Open from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can watch Denmark Open live streams in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the badminton like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream badminton from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to the YouTube

Denmark Open live stream 2021: how to watch badminton online in India

Image Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Denmark Open live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar plans start at Rs 499 for the VIP package, and the all-access content plan costs Rs 1,499. Play starts at 12pm IST on most days of the tournament. Those of you wanting to live stream Denmark Open action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. View Deal

How to watch 2021 Denmark Open: live stream badminton in the UK