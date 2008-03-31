Trending
Dell launches cheapest Blu-ray laptop

Inspiron 1525, now available in bilious yellow

null
Dell Inspiron Blu-ray enabled lappies - now in bilious yellow!

If you are still to enter the 'high definition era' then Dell’s new competitively-priced, colourful Inspiron 1525 laptop range might well tempt you in.

Dell’s new laptop not only comes in a number of colours (including a strangely bilious yellow) but also includes a Blu-ray player, priced at a mere £329.

Standalone TV Blu-ray player

The Inspiron also features a 15.4-inch high definition wide aspect display with 720p resolution. And, should you have a decent high definition telly, you can plug the laptop into that via a HDMI port.

Cheap as chips, but we’ll pass on that garish yellow thanks Dell.

