Here's the official Google Pixel 3 launch date

The Google Pixel 3 launch event will take place on Tuesday, October 9, according to an invite members of the press received today, including TechRadar.

It's happening in New York City, and we expect Google to unveiled as many as three Pixel phones, according to the last several months of rumors and definitive leaks.

The Google Pixel 3 launch event time will be 11am ET (7am PT, 4pm BT, or 1pm AEST the next day in Australia). Google says it will live stream the event for everyone.

The timing is no surprise. October 9 has been the rumored launch date for the past two months and both the Pixel 2 and original Pixel launched on October 4 over the last two years.

Very few surprises left

There have been massive Google Pixel leaks