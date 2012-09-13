Wii U launch window has 'more than 50 games'

A new system isn't much good without games to play on it

Nintendo has announced today that 51 games will release during the Wii U's "launch window."

Of the 51 games, only two were actually confirmed to arrive on Nov. 18 alongside the system in North America, those games being "New Super Mario Bros U" and "Nintendo Land."

Europe received a longer confirmed list for its Nov. 30 launch, includes the following titles:

"New Super Mario Bros U"

"Nintendo Land"

"Fifa 13"

"Mass Effect 3: Special Edition"

"Nano Assault Neo"

"Rayman Legends"

"Trine 2"

"Toki Tori 2"

"ZombiU"

An extended launch

Many of the games in the launch window lineup are ports of games also releasing on competing consoles, such as "Madden 13," "Darksiders 2," "Assassin's Creed 3," and the newly revealed Wii U port of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2."

That isn't necessarily a bad thing though, marking an improvement after the Wii was notoriously lacking many blockbuster multiplatform hits.

Particularly notable in the Wii U launch window is Capcom's Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. The newly announced game is significant for the franchise's popularity, especially in Japan, but also for giving an indication of how far Nintendo's "launch window" extends.

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate was announced for a March 2013 release date, which may be further in the future than many fans expect when they hear the term "launch window" thrown about.

That also means we can expect to see the 51 confirmed Wii U games arrive in stores sometime during the system's first five months on store shelves.

Check the list below for the full list of Wii U launch window games.

"Funky Barn" – 505 Games

"NBA 2K13" – 2K Sports

"007 Legends" - Activision

"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" - Activision

"TRANSFORMERS PRIME" - Activision

"Wipeout 3" - Activision

"Skylanders Giants" - Activision

"Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013" - Activision

"Rapala Pro Bass Fishing" - Activision

"Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate" – Capcom

"Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game" – D3 Publisher

"Ben 10: Omniverse" – D3 Publisher

"Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade" – D3 Publisher

"Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two" – Disney Interactive

"Mass Effect 3" – Electronic Arts

"Madden NFL 13" – Electronic Arts

"FIFA Soccer 13" – Electronic Arts

"Trine 2: Director's Cut" – Frozenbyte

"Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien" – Gaijin Games

"Zumba Fitness Core" – Majesco Entertainment

"Jett Tailfin" – Maximum Games

"TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2 Wii U Edition" – Namco Bandai

"TANK! TANK! TANK!" – Namco Bandai

"Nintendo Land" – Nintendo

"New Super Mario Bros. U" – Nintendo

"NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge" – Nintendo

"SiNG PARTY" – Nintendo

"LEGO City: Undercover" – Nintendo

"Wii Fit U" – Nintendo

"Game & Wario" – Nintendo

"Pikmin 3" – Nintendo

"The Wonderful 101" – Nintendo

"Aliens: Colonial Marines" – Sega

"Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed" – Sega

"Nano Assault Neo" – Shin'en

"WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Hyper" – Tecmo Koei

"Darksiders II" – THQ

"Wheel of Fortune" – THQ

"JEOPARDY!" – THQ

"Toki Tori 2" – Two Tribes

"Assassin's Creed III" – Ubisoft

"Just Dance 4" – Ubisoft

"Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth" – Ubisoft

"Rabbids Land" – Ubisoft

"Sports Connection" – Ubisoft

"Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2013" – Ubisoft

"ZombiU" – Ubisoft

"Rayman Legends" – Ubisoft

"Scribblenauts Unlimited" – Warner Bros Interactive

"Game Party Champions" – Warner Bros Interactive

"Batman: Arkham City Armored Edition" – Warner Bros Interactive

From Nintendo via Engadget