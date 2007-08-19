Toshiba delivers X200 low-cost gaming laptop

Toshiba has decided to follow the herd with the launch of a gaming notebook. The Satellite X200 is an interesting strike out of Toshiba's usual business-orientated mobile stronghold. Sensibly, the company has decided to eschew the high-end of the mobile gaming laptop and has aimed for the middle ground.
The X200 features a 2.0GHz T7300 Core 2 Duo, Nvidia 512MB GeForce 8700M GT graphics and a HDMI port for TV connection.
The 17-inch notebook also boasts Harman Kardon speakers and a HD DVD ROM drive. The Nvidia card uses the company's PureVideo HD tech which eases the decoding pressure on the CPU, letting it rely on the graphics chip to do the legwork. Vista Home Premium is the OS of choice, while there are plenty of other extras such as a fingerprint reader, ExpressCard slot and integrated Bluetooth.
The Satellite X200 is available now in the UK from £1,409 including VAT.
Full specification:
- Intel Core 2 Duo mobile Processor T7300 (2.0GHz, 4MB 2nd level cache, 800MHz FSB)
- Intel PM965 Express chipset with ICH8M
- Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Link 4965AGN
- Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium
- Toshiba TruBrite 17" WSXGA+ (1680 x 1050) TFT display
- 2x160GB (5,400 rpm) Serial ATA hard disk drive
- 1GB + 1GB DDR2 RAM with dual channel mode support (expandable to 4GB) + 1GB Intel Turbo memory
- Nvidia GeForce 8700M GT supporting TurboCache technology with up to 512MB dedicated memory
- HD DVD-ROM/DVD Super Multi (Double Layer) drive
- Built-in 1.3MP webcam with built-in microphone
- Harman Kardon Speaker system with 2 x bass reflection speakers, 2 x tweeter speakers and 1 x subwoofer
- Dolby Sound Room technologies
- Integrated Bluetooth 2.0+ EDR
- Dual mode touch pad
- Fingerprint reader with password replacement, single login, file & folder encryption, user switch support
- SD/DIF and HDMI-out
- 10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN, international V.90 modem (V.92 ready)
- 6 x USB ports, 1 x i.LINK (IEEE1394), 5-1 Bridge Media Slot, 1 x ExpressCard slot, TV-out (S-video)