Unannounced PS4 games set for a pre-launch unveiling November 14

Sony believes that its PS4 launch lineup is made up of the strongest day-one games in PlayStation history, but it's not stopping there.

The company plans to unveil even more previously unannounced next-generation games on November 14, the eve of the PS4 launch in the US, according to Spike TV Host Geoff Keighley.

"Get ready for an epic night of PlayStation world premieres and announcements," tweeted the video game journalist.

A follower asked if this included "New PS4 games?" to which Keighley succinctly responded "Definitely." That certainly met the 140-character limit as well as gamers' hype requirements.

Live from New York City

The mysterious new PS4 games are scheduled to be announced during a Spike TV PS4 All Access event taking place in New York City at 11 p.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT/6 p.m. AEST November 15.

The event will be shown on Spike TV and, according to Keighley, will be live streamed and viewable on a mobile device or computer. PS3 owners will also be able to tune into the action, he added.

The showtime is one hour before the first wave of PS4 midnight launches are set to take place on the US' East Coast.

Everyone in Europe and Australia, meanwhile, has to wait a little bit longer between the Spike TV broadcast and the PS4 release date. It's a painful two weeks later, November 29.

Speculation about one of the unconfirmed new games favors something from Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based studio has yet to announce a next-generation title, and the highly anticipated but officially unannounced Uncharted 4 would top most gamers' lists. But that speculation may be more fans' well-wishing than ring-of-truth.