Feb clearout: Dell ends the month with a bang by discounting laptops by up to 30%

The end of summer signifies back to school for many uni-goers – a time when many laptop makers offer deep discounts on their devices.

Dell in particular has stepped up and decided to end the month with a bang by offering a number of discounts across its range of laptops – you can score up to 30% off on gaming laptops and our favourite Windows Ultrabook, the XPS 13.

To make your purchasing decision easier, we have sifted through and picked our three favourite laptop deals. Don’t dawdle though – these offers end February 29, 2020:

XPS 13 Laptop (Silver) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,679 (was AU$2,099; save AU$420) First off the rank is the fantastic XPS 13 which is one of our favourite laptops – this gorgeous Ultrabook has a 10-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of system memory. It also packs an incredible 512GB of storage too, so this machine is a great choice if you're in the market for an exceptional laptop at a fair price.View Deal

Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / RTX 2060 | AU$2,634.01 (was AU$3,099; save $465) The Alienware M15 gaming laptop is a fine piece of gaming machinery, equipped with plenty of ports, substantial power, outstanding battery life and a plethora of storage space. You’ll be treated to a Full HD screen (with the option to upgrade to 4K OLED at checkout if you have the spare change) that will take your gaming experience to the next level where you can comfortably play 1080p games on a high graphics setting thanks to the Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip. Immerse yourself into another universe with the Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop, currently discounted by AU$465. View Deal

G5 15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2060 | AU$2,199 (was AU$2,599; save AU$400) If you’re on a tight budget and think the Alienware above is too expensive, even with the discount, try this 15-incher from Dell. You can kick your gaming level up a notch with a powerhouse NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics – you can play 1080p games on a high graphics setting, with some compatible games able to reach max graphics setting at 1440p resolution. Packed with a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a decent bit of system memory, the G5 15 delivers a powerful performance that will give you hours of continuous gameplay. Shoot and score with a 15% discount on the the G5 15 gaming laptop through Dell’s online store. View Deal