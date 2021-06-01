eBay EOFY 2021 sales: save big with tax-time deals

eBay Plus Weekend is coming to a close, but with many Aussie EOFY sales already in full swing, we’re expecting to see plenty more deals and discounts from eBay over the next few weeks. While an official eBay EOFY event hasn’t been confirmed yet, we’re anticipating plenty of offers to go live on the site throughout June.

With millions of items available on eBay, it can be difficult to hunt down exactly what you want while knowing that you’re getting a good deal. That’s why the TechRadar deals team is here to help you through June, finding all the best EOFY discounts and listing them right here.

eBay EOFY 2021 sale: when is it?

Australia’s end of financial year falls on June 30, and as the beginning of June approaches, lots of Australian retailers will kick off their own EOFY sales. Retailers use this time to sell older stock and make way for newer items, dropping the prices on plenty of products.

EOFY sales typically begin on June 1 and continue until June 30, although many retailers will jump the gun and start to offer deals in late May. While eBay hasn’t confirmed its own EOFY sale at this point, there’ll undoubtedly be lots of EOFY offers from eBay sellers going live in June.

eBay EOFY 2021 sale: deal predictions

eBay is known to have consistent sales throughout the year, so there’ll certainly be plenty of discounts come EOFY. We’ve frequently covered eBay sales too, so we feel confident we can make a few predictions around what to expect in the month of June.

From gaming laptops to OLED TVs, the best flagship smartphones to noise-cancelling headphones, we’re expecting many good deals this end of financial year. Here are some of our predictions:

Laptops, PCs & peripherals

Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft all have their own official eBay stores, and we often see the stores offering 20% off everything they have listed – including already discounted items. With that said, we feel there’s a good chance that at least one or more of these computing powerhouses will offer another 20% off sale during EOFY.

Computing gear are some of the most popular items to purchase during EOFY sales, so keep an eye out for discounted laptops and PCs, as well as savings on accessories such as keyboards, mice and SSDs – maybe even those hard-to-find RTX 3000-series GPUs. (Well OK, probably not those... but wishes do sometimes come true!)

Gaming

With ongoing stock issues, it’s unlikely you’ll find the PS5 or Xbox Series X discounted during EOFY. There’s potential for the cheaper Xbox Series S to see a small price drop though, particularly from Microsoft’s own eBay store. The Nintendo Switch is frequently on sale on eBay, though we haven’t seen a steep price cut in some time. Keep an eye out for Nintendo Switch bundles, and the latest games going cheap.

Smartphones & tablets

Good smartphone discounts are few and far between throughout the year, but there can be decent deals to consider during EOFY if you’re looking to upgrade. Allphones and Mobileciti both have stores on eBay, and these are likely your best bets if you want to buy a new handset such as the iPhone 12 or Samsung S21.

Do note however that several stores on eBay list inflated recommended retail prices, and the discount may not be as good as it seems. If you’re looking to snag a tablet, we’ve seen genuine discounts from Wireless1’s eBay store on the iPad Pro 2021 and iPad Air 4 of late.

Home entertainment & personal audio

eBay is a great place to pick up a discounted TV. That’s because retailers such as Sony, The Good Guys and Bing Lee all have official stores on the marketplace, and they’re often included in eBay sales. On many occasions, an eBay sale has meant shoppers can get an even cheaper price on an item that’s already been discounted by the retailer.

We’ve seen stunning OLEDs and 4K smart TVs already dropping in price outside of big sales, so we're looking forward to seeing how much more affordable they'll be during 2021 tax-time.

We’re also anticipating deals on top-notch headphones from Sony and Bose, and potentially the Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max. While discounted prices may not match Black Friday offers, tax-time deals still see a decent chunk of change saved on premium products.

Cameras

The EOFY sales are also a great time for photographers – beginners, pros or hobbyists – to grab the latest gear. DigiDirect has an official store on eBay, and it’s a great place to find discounts on gear from Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and more. Mirrorless cameras are likely to be the most popular snappers to go on sale, though DSLRs and compacts may also be available too. Lenses, tripods, bags and SD cards may also see decent price drops.

Smart home devices

Smart home gadgets aren’t particularly popular on eBay, but if you’re looking to find one on sale, your best bet will likely be The Good Guys or Bing Lee. Google’s range of smart speakers, display and TV gadgets can be found for less, and the Chromecast with Google TV has proved to be a popular sale item on the site. You mightn’t think so, but even smart home devices from Amazon can be found on eBay, though you may find them cheaper elsewhere.

Home appliances

If the appliances in your home are looking a little out of date, the EOFY sales will help you save plenty on the brand-new appliances you want. Dyson has an official store on eBay, and we’ve seen plenty of handsticks – from the V7 right up to the V11 – go on sale. Retailers such as Myer and Peter’s of Kensington have official stores, so keep an eye on them if you’re looking for great deals on smaller kitchen appliances too.

eBay EOFY 2021 sale: best offers from last year

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$319.20 (save AU$79.80) These noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple are quite costly, and rarely see a decent discount at that. But during eBay’s EOFY sales last year, a 20% discount was available on the AirPods Pro, and it proved to be a very popular deal with stock levels fluctuating.

LG CX 55-inch OLED | AU$3,295 AU$2,690 (save AU$605) The LG CX was our favourite OLED of 2020, and it’s only recently been updated in the form of the LG C1 OLED. It sports a super-slim design, emits stellar picture quality and has great gaming features too. We’ve seen it on sale recently, and while there's not a lot of stock left in the market, there's a good chance that what's left will be available at this price again this EOFY.

Fujifilm X-T4 (body only) | AU$2,899 AU$2,599 (save AU$300) We still rate the Fujifilm X-T4 as the best mirrorless camera you can buy, and that’s because it shoots excellent stills and 4K video, making it a great all-rounder. We’ve seen this snapper dip below the AU$2,000 mark in sales since, so keep an eye out for it this EOFY.

Dyson V11 Absolute | AU$1,199 AU$999 (save AU$200) The V11 Absolute is still one of the best Dyson vacuums you can buy, and during eBay’s last EOFY sale, the price dropped to AU$999. Since the Dyson V15 Detect is now available, we’re curious to see whether we’ll get another nice discount on the V11.