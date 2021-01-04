The best DualSense PS5 controller deals, price and sales in January 2021

DualSense PS5 controller deals are certainly rare, but being the most well-stocked PS5 accessory of them all, we have seen a few price cuts hitting the premium gamepad since its 2020 release. Sure, these discounts have only knocked 10% off the controller in the past - but it's certainly a start and a sign that good things are still to come.

The DualSense PS5 controller price comes out at $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109 - a fair cost considering the tech inside. However, we've started to see small price drops taking place over the holiday period, so if you spot a price sitting at between £53 and £59.99 you're getting a great deal. We've noticed most of these offers in the UK, though US shoppers should also keep a close eye on those PS5 controller price drops as they may well hit the other side of the Atlantic in the future as well.

Today's best DualSense PS5 controller deals

What's new about the PS5 DualSense Controller?

A new console needs a new gamepad, and the PS5 DualSense controller has come to take up the mantle from the DualShock 4. The softer, curvier design is said to make the controller far more comfortable, and though there's likely to be a little more heft to the weight with all the intelligent haptic feedback packed in here, it already looks like long sessions with those new grips will be far less painful.

Plus, you're also getting adaptive triggers, which developers can program to create resistance effects, and gone is the bumper between R2 and R1, making for faster twitch reflexes. With the PS5's devotion to audio plain and clear, those who grab a DualSense PS5 controller deal will have access to a deeper, richer set of gamepad speakers as well.

Is the DualSense PS5 Controller price worth it?

The DualSense PS5 Controller is needed to play PS5 games on the new console, however you can get away with a DualShock 4 for certain PS4 games as well. You'll automatically receive a controller with your new console, so is the DualSense price worth it if you're considering picking up a second gamepad?

If you want to play PS5 games with local co-op play, the DualSense Controller price is absolutely worth it - as it's the only way you'll be able to get more people in on the action. If, however, you don't have you eye on any new local multi-player experiences right now, and would prefer to keep your PS4 library alive a little longer thanks to backwards compatibility, maybe don't lock away the DualShock 4 just yet.

Sticking with PS4 bundles? Check out the latest DualShock 4 deals and sales available now - the old controller will still work with select PS4 games on PS5 so if you're looking to recycle your collection there's still value in the older style gamepad. However, we're also taking a look at upcoming PS5 deals if you're holding out for stock to settle down.