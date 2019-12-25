Dell's ANZ Boxing Week deals include 25% off the excellent XPS 13 2-in-1

It wasn't that long ago that Dell dropped some superb laptop deals right into our – ahem – laps. But although Black Friday has been wrapped up and we're done with our Christmas shopping for another year, Dell's spirit of giving hasn't ended yet.

This Boxing Week, the PC maker is offering deep discounts on both consumer and gaming laptops, alongside Alienware gear, with prices dropped by up to 40% off. So if you missed out on a great laptop deal during Black Friday, this is the perfect opportunity for you to snag a brand-new Dell machine.

A quick word of note: most of these offers expire on January 2 but there are a few exceptions – so check if you're planning to wait before purchasing.

PCs, laptops & 2-in-1s

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999; save AU$750) This is the 2019 edition of the XPS 13 convertible, meaning you're getting a powerful 10th-generation Core i7 processor under the hood. Moreover, the bezels are thinner, so you get more screen real estate from a 13-inch device, and the display is sharper. It's also very rare to get more than 15% off an XPS machine, so at 25% off, this is a steal! In New Zealand, the same 25% discount sees the XPS 13 2-in-1 drop from NZ$3,299 to a more affordable NZ$2,474.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (7590) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$2,399 (was AU$3,199; save AU$800) It’s rare to see anything more than a 15% discount on Dell’s lovely XPS laptops, so we feel all giddy when we're treated to a better bargain. This model has a 9th-generation Core i7 chip inside, and while the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 won’t support high-powered gaming, it’ll do just fine for the casual gamer or photo editor. Kiwis, you’re in luck. The Dell XPS 15 has also seen a 25% discount in New Zealand, and is now down to NZ$2,699.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) | i7 / 16GB / 256GB | AU$1,099 (was AU$1,899; save AU$800) A huge 40% discount on an Inspiron machine with the latest 10th-generation Core i7 processor inside the shell. Match that with 16GB of system memory, and you’ve got a seamless multitasking laptop on your hands – good for those of us who like to keep a multitude of tabs open. New Zealanders, you’ll be able to nab the same 40% saving, bringing the price down to a more affordable NZ$1,259.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3593) | i7 / 8GB / 1TB HDD | AU$799 (was AU$1,199; save AU$400) A 10th-gen i7 laptop for under AU$1,000? Yep, this is a genuine deal. Dell has taken 30% off this model, and there’s a massive 1TB of storage onboard – so there’s plenty of space to keep your files, photos and videos – although this is a hard drive and not solid state storage. This would be a great buy for those looking to get their first laptop. In New Zealand, you can get the same 30% discount, bringing the sale price down to NZ$937.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,039 (was AU$1,299; save AU$260) If you prefer a desktop, here’s a discount on an all-in-one that released earlier this year. Because it’s fairly new, it hasn’t seen a large discount, but 20% off is nothing to scoff at. It’s slim and sleek, with thin bezels on a 24-inch monitor that make this machine look a little like a TV, so it should integrate into your home nicely. Our New Zealand readers can also save 20% off this all-in-one from Dell, where it has seen the price drop down to NZ$1,679.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB /256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | AU$1,549 (was AU$2,399; save AU$850) Not everyone needs a laptop. For those who'd prefer a desktop for home or office use, this all-in-one comes with a 27-inch monitor. Inside is the latest i5 CPU and plenty of storage. Moreover, with 35% off the RRP, there's a decent amount to be saved on this machine. For our New Zealand readers, this desktop is available for NZ$1,754. That's a saving of NZ$945.View Deal

Gaming

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2060 | AU$1,679 (was AU$2,399; save AU$720) For the PC gamers, this Dell G7 17 gaming laptop is 30% off. It’s got a 9th-gen i7 chip inside, and a powerhouse Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. There’s plenty of storage for your gaming library, though it’s mostly in the hard drive. Thankfully the Dell G7 is easily serviceable, so you can always switch it out the HDD down the track if you need to. Our New Zealand readers can also score 30% off this gaming beast – the Dell G7 17 gaming laptop is down to a more affordable NZ$1,889.View Deal

Dell G3 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 | AU$899 (was AU$1,249; save AU$350) A gaming laptop for just AU$900? Yes, it's possible. This is an entry-level option though, so will be fine for some casual gaming. For anything more you'll need a more powerful beast. This new deal matches last month's Black Friday price, so if you're keen on an entry-level gaming machine this is definitively as cheap as they come. In NZ, the same configuration is discounted down to NZ$1,006.99 from NZ$1,399.View Deal

Alienware m15 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1.08TB SSHD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,799 (was AU$3,999; save AU$1,200) Shaving 30% off this usual price of this gaming monster brings the price down to a much more enticing number. With powerful innards and a huge amount of storage for your gaming library, this 15-inch laptop is an absolute steal with a saving of AU$1,200. In fact, it's a better deal than the one we saw during Black Friday, so hurry and get your hands on this beast if you're a serious gamer. The exact same configuration of the Alienware m15 in New Zealand is also discounted by 30%, down to NZ$3,359 from a whopping NZ$4,799.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$3,279 (was AU$4,099; save AU$820) It's not the top-end specs you can get on some Alienware laptops but with a 9th-gen i7 CPU working alongside the latest RTX 2070 graphics card means you've got plenty to keep you on top of your game. Add a 20% discount direct from the manufacturer and you've got a good deal right here. If you are in New Zealand, the same configuration will cost you NZ$3,679 after discount, down from NZ$View Deal

Alienware m17 R2 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2060 | AU$2,924 (was AU$3,899; save AU$975) If you need a bigger 17-inch screen on your gaming laptop, this is a good option, although you will be sacrificing GPU grunt with an RTX 2060 in this configuration as compared to the m15 listed above. There's 25% off the RRP on this option but you will need to decide whether graphics is more important than screen size when deciding between the two. In New Zealand, this laptop is available for NZ$3,224, saving you NZ$1,075.View Deal

Alienware Aurora Pro gaming desktop | i9 / 16GB / 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD / RTX 2080 | AU$4,124 (was AU$5,499; save AU$1,375) This a powerhouse and even that word doesn't seem to do it justice. The combination of the 9th-gen i9 CPU and the Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU will tear through your games with ease! And with a staggering amount of storage available, this is a dream machine with 25% off the RRP. For New Zealand gamers keen on this desktop, the 25% discount brings the price down to NZ$4,274 from NZ$5,699.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$1,494.35 (was AU$2,299; save AU$804.65) If you have the spare change and want to take your PC gaming to the next level, then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is currently discounted by a very decent 35%, saving you well over AU$800. It's a 3440 x 1440 WQHD display with a 21:9 ratio and comes with Nvidia G-Sync support. In New Zealand, the same 35% discount is on offer as well, with the price down to a slightly more affordable NZ$1,657 from a whopping NZ$2,549.View Deal

Alienware AW2518HF 25-inch gaming monitor | AU$467 (was AU$719; save AU$252) If you're already set up with a gaming PC or laptop but would like to add another monitor, then Dell's 25-inch option with FreeSync support is now 35% off on the manufacturer's website. In New Zealand, that's down to NZ$532 from NZ$819.View Deal