Dell End of Summer Sale: get an XPS 13 for almost half price!

Dell is known for discounting its wide range of laptops, monitors and gaming machines on a semi-regular basis, but this latest batch of savings in its End of Summer sale has some real doozies in it.

For those that like to game, you can save on the awesome G5 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 GPU, or the already affordable 27-inch curved gaming monitor, to name a few.

And if you're chasing something a little more business, there's some discounts to be had on various models of the ever-popular XPS machine as well, some of which are almost half price!

We've picked a few choice selections below, but if you'd prefer to browse the full spread yourself, take a look at Dell's home page and pick the category of machine you're after. Hurry though, these discounts end February 18.

Dell XPS 13 (9300) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 (RRP AU$3,699) While it's not the latest in Dell's XPS range, now's a great chance to save almost half price on the 9300 model of the stellar XPS 13. This one features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a healthy 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 (7506) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 (RRP AU$2,849) Looking for a plenty capable 2-in-1? This Inspiron 15 packs a huge punch and is discounted by a mammoth 40%, so now's a great chance to grab it. It's powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen with Active Pen support.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | i7-10750H / RTX 2070 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,008 (RRP AU$2,699) The G5 series from Dell is a bit of a favourite in the realm of gaming laptops, offering a solid array of specs in a sleek package that isn't too flashy – and it manages to do so at a solid price! This one boasts a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz display and comes packing a 10th-gen Intel i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use the code LOVEKEANU to save the extra dosh at checkout.View Deal

Dell 27 curved gaming monitor | AU$279 (RRP AU$399) This is already a very affordable option for getting a 1080p curved monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, but saving an extra AU$100 makes it a total steal. Be sure to use the code LOVEKEANU to get the full discount.View Deal