Cyber Monday monitor deals: save $150 on this 4K LG screen

Looking for a new monitor for your home office or gaming set up? Then this could be the Cyber Monday monitor deal you're looking for.

Best Buy has an amazing Cyber Monday deal on this 27" 4K HDR monitor — grab it for just $279.99, down from $429.99.

The LG 27UL600-W boasts some cutting edge monitor tech, including an IPS HDR panel (high dynamic range; great for movies and games) and FreeSync for smooth gaming. And, of course, that 4K resolution gives a fantastically sharp image, even sat close to the screen. We reckon it's a steal at this price.

MASSIVE SAVINGS LG 27UL600-W 27" IPS LED 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor with HDR Silver/White $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this stylish, high-spec monitor from LG. Features include an IPS HDR panel and FreeSync for smooth gaming. 4K resolution gives a fantastically sharp image, even at close range. Connects via DisplayPort, HDMI.

