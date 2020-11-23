Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down to lowest price yet in Black Friday sale

Australia's Black Friday sales have already landed, despite it not really being Friday yet, with retailers discounting their top tech days ahead of November 27.

Amazon Australia is among them, with plenty of tech being discounted rather steeply already, including Bose's very premium Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are down to their lowest price yet.

While we normally only see these supreme discounts on one colour option, Amazon's low price is available for the standard Black and Silver colour options, as well as the more recent (and really stylish) Soapstone colour.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$419 (save AU$180) With almost AU$200 knocked off its retail price, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offers a considerable bang for your buck. The stylish successor to Bose's QC35 II, the 700 offers exceptional noise cancelling, crystal clear audio, and improved clarity for phone calls as well. These uniquely designed cans can be yours in Black, Silver or Soapstone for just AU$419 from Amazon.View Deal

In our glowing review, we lauded the 700's unique and sleek design, lively sound, and sophisticated noise cancellation.

In fact, one of the main detractors that helped knock half a point from these headphones' otherwise perfect score was their price, so with a 30% discount to entice you, this truly is a great deal.