BBC Radio blog launches on website

The BBC has launched the BBC Radio blog allowing the department to keep the public informed about some of the UK's most popular radio programmes.

The BBC Radio blog launched with a blog from Tim Davie – the director of audio and music at the BBC.

"Welcome to the new BBC Radio Blog where I and others will be making regular posts on a wide range of topics affecting the national radio stations and music programmes across the BBC," blogged Davie.

Hear directly

"It is a chance to hear directly from myself and the team, and, like the some of the best speech radio, we hope to provoke debate and reaction."

The opening blog posts deals with a range of topics, includinf the proms and the latest PRS for Music Economics report.

So if radio is your thing it might well be worth a quick look at http://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/radio/.