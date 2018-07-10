The best earbuds 2018: Our pick of the best in-ear headphones for any budget

Best In-Ear Headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best earbuds and earphones you can buy in 2018.

As much as we'd love to stay home and listen to music using our pristine umpteen-watt floor-standing speakers, at some point, we have to leave home.

But just because you're heading out for the day doesn't mean you have to leave exceptional sound quality at your doorstep - a great pair of in-ear headphones (or earbuds) can contend with some high-end systems and cost a lot less.

Not only are the best pairs of in-ear headphones ultra-comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, but newer models can be completely wire-free and support Hi-Res audio codecs like LDAC and aptX HD.

That being said, our list of the best headphones are routinely tested to ensure they're still the best in the business. We're looking for pristine sound quality, convenient features and bullet-proof build quality at a price you can afford.

While you won't find any discount-bin headphones on our list, you can rest easy knowing that the headphones you see below are durable, long-lasting and sound (for the most part) out-of-this-world. As we review more models this list might change from month-to-month, which means you can expect that you're getting the best headphones on the market at any point and any time you buy them.

Can't decide which type of headphones to buy? Check out our guide video below!

The best earbuds and in-ear headphones of 2018:

1. 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone

Your search for great sounding, good value headphones ends here

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20 - 40,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99 dB at 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Lush sound quality

Excellent build and design

Unmatched value

Plastic remote feels cheap

After spending a few weeks with both the 1MORE Triple Driver in-ear headphones and the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones we were blown away at just how much value each one gave in their prospective price ranges.

For $100 (£100, about AU$168), it’s hard to think of a better sounding and built headphone than the 1MORE Triple Driver. That said, if you want just that little extra refinement and luxury materials, the 1MORE Quad Drivers are still a bargain at twice the price.

There’s very little we can fault the Triple Drivers for. Their rubber cable is annoying and its remote control feels cheap but these are just nitpicks. But, for their price, it’s impossible to do better than 1MORE's Triple Driver in-ear headphones.

Read the full review: 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone

2. RHA T20i

Sound so good you’ll want to go back to wired

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 41 grams | Cable length: 1.35m | Frequency response: 16-40,000Hz | Drivers: DualCoil Dynamic Driver | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 90 dB/mW | Impedance: 16 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Excellent build quality

Customizable sound

Extremely comfortable

No remote for Android

Some cable noise

Good sound is subjective, yes, but there are things that we can all agree on that make a headphone sound good: Bass should be tight and impactful, highs detailed but not harsh, and mids that are smooth like honey.

Most headphone manufacturers shoot for these specs, but what if you want a little more bass or want to increase the energy of the highs? For most headphones, your only option is to mess with equalization. But RHA has a different idea.

The RHA T20i is an excellent sounding pair of in-ear headphones with a neat party trick: customizable filters. These filters thread into the headphone housings and let you choose from Bass, Treble, and Reference. Each filter makes an audible impact and are easy to swap out on the go.

As a package, the build quality, sound, and customizable filters make the RHA T20i a must-have for audiophiles on the go. In fact, they sound so good, they made us want to give up our wireless headphones.

Read the full review: RHA T20i

3. Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

Practically flawless wireless earbuds

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 15.5g | Cable length: 58 ± 2cm | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 92dB ± 3dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Impressive audio

Customized eartips

Practical design

Not suited to one-ear listening

The NuForce BE Sport4 wireless earbuds are that rare find: earbuds that are good for basically all situations. While they're specifically designed for use in the gym and on the track, the BE Sport4 do an awesome job isolating audio in a crowded city environment and are even good enough for home listening.

The BE Sport4 earbuds have claimed 10-hour battery life, which we found to be pretty close to the mark in our time with them, and from empty you can get two hours of use from just a 15-minute charge – ideal for those needing a quick top-up while they put on their trainers and pack a gym kit.

Consider this a warning shot fellow audio manufacturers: build and audio quality do not need to be sacrificed in order to keep earbuds affordable.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless

Amazing wireless earphones for the price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .1 pounds | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: Neodymium | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: N/A

Magnetic on/off switch

Wonderfully balanced sound

Strong wireless connection

Average battery life

OnePlus is most known for its “flagship killer” phones like the OnePlus 6 , but the company also makes headphones - the best example of which are the company’s excellent Bullets in-ears.

For $70 (£70, about AU$124), the OnePlus Bullets Wireless offer an incredible value in the neck-bud headphone category. Sure, true wireless headphones are en vogue now, but tethered wireless headphones offer better battery life and signal strength for much less money.

Read the full review: OnePlus Bullets Wireless

5. Optoma NuForce BE Sport3

One of the best wireless headphones you can buy for the gym

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 18 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 102dB +/-3dB at 1kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohm | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 10m (30ft.) | NFC: N/A

Good sound

Great battery life

Incredible insolation

Remote weighs cable down

NuForce knocked it out of the park with the BE Sport3 headphones. They're an incredible value for a pair of wireless headphones that sound good, last all day, have a bulletproof build and incredible noise isolation.

While they're not the most dynamic or resolving headphones, NuForce shows us that the future of wireless headphones is a bright one.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce BE Sport3

6. Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless

One of the best true wireless headphones you can buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 6.5g right headset 5,8g left headset, charging case 67g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 103dB | Impedance: 16 ohms | Battery life: 15 Hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (33 feet) | NFC: N/A

Mature, understated design

Pleasure to use

Excellent battery life

Balanced sound quality

Limited water resistance

If you want a pair of high quality truly wireless earbuds that aren’t the Apple AirPods , then the Jabra Elite 65t should be at the top of your list.

After spending over a month with them, we came away impressed with the well-rounded package that Jabra managed to create: The earbuds offer a subtle, mature look and a reliable wireless connection, which isn’t always the case with truly wireless earbuds. Plus, they sound great compared to the competition.

While the Jabra Elite 65t are easily one of the highest scoring true wireless headphones we've reviewed, there are a few others on the market worth considering: If you want a pair of exercise earbuds, there’s the Jabra Elite Sport which has a higher water resistance and handy sports-oriented features. For audiophiles who don’t mind stretching the budget, the active noise cancelling Sony WF-1000X are an excellent choice. Bassheads will want to try the SOL Republic Amps Air .

If you only have the budget for one of these, though, go for the Elite 65t.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite 65t

7. RHA S500u

These cheap headphones have no right to sound as good as they do

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 14 grams | Cable length: 1.35m, dual material | Frequency response: 16 – 22,000Hz | Drivers: Micro Dynamic | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 100dB | Impedance: 16 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Excellent build quality

Balanced, rich audio

Sibilant at times

Narrow soundstage

If you have a tendency to lose or break headphones but still value sound quality, it’s hard to think of a better value than the RHA S500u.

These headphones have no business sounding so good for the price: Sound quality is balanced with a slight mid-bass bump. Bass is slightly emphasized but not egregiously and features good impact while maintaining good control. And highs, while sibilant at times, makes music sound more exciting.

Read the full review: RHA S500u

8. Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear

Fully-featured and powerful in-ear headphones

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: .3 pounds | Cable length: 4.2 feet | Frequency response: 15-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 18 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Affordable

Stellar sound

Different model for each mobile OS

With the appealing candy apple detailing, Sennheiser gets you in the door. But once you're in, you'll stay for the killer sound quality that comes from the Momentum In-Ear earphones.

These are the among the best deals in the headphones market as it stands today. The company has a version available for each flavor of mobile OS –Android and iOS – so everyone can get in on the goodness.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear

9. 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

More expensive than the Triple Drivers, but More powerful too

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 18.5 g | Cable length: 1.25 m | Frequency response: 20 - 40,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99 dB at 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Beautifully balanced sound

Luxurious build quality

Remote controls work on

Cheaper sibling is better value

They're expensive, but the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones are worth every penny. 1MORE hit it out of the park with this flagship pair of in-ear headphones with its balanced sound build quality, smartphone compatibility and price. These in-ear headphones will make mobile audiophiles very happy.

The only reservation that we have is that the Quad Drivers face tough competition from 1MORE’s own cheaper Triple Driver sibling which costs half the price (which sit pretty at the number one spot on our list).

In terms of value, the 1MORE Triple Driver headphones are the winner but for those who want just a bit better build and more detailed sound, the 1MORE Quad Driver headphones are worth the extra money.

Read the full review: 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

10. Optoma NuForce HEM6

An understated pair of headphones with a phenomenal sound quality

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .2 oz | Cable length: 1.38m | Frequency response: 18 - 40,000Hz | Drivers: 5.8mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 113dB+/-3dB | Impedance: 37 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Great frequency response

Comfortable to wear

Warm sounding

On the pricey side

While they can't quite top other in-ears like the exceptional1MORE Triple Driver or RHA's T10i, Optoma's NuForce HEM6 does bring a lot to the table. Namely, that includes a great-sounding – and ultra-comfortable – pair of headphones.

So, why are they so far down the list?

While the NuForce BE Sport3 strikes the perfect balance between performance and price tag, the HEM6 skews a bit towards the expensive side without offering enough of a difference in performance to warrant the sticker price. That's not to say these are a bad pair of headphones – they're quite the opposite – it's just that we feel there are better values out there in the headphone world.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce HEM6

