7Digital teams up with Feeder in new band hunt

Everyone's favourite indie darlings, Feeder, are looking for the best unsigned and independent bands in the UK to support them on their upcoming tour.

This intriguing promotion comes from Feeder’s partnership with 7digital indiestore, "a service that empowers unsigned and independent artists to sell their MP3 music direct to fans online".

Feeder vocalist Grant Nicholas said of the promo: "We’ve been working very hard on the new album and wanted to let fans hear some of the new material in an intimate setting. We also wanted to give fans the chance to really get involved in our warm up gigs. As a band we are really looking forward to reviewing the entries and choosing potentially the next big act to support our gigs."

New bands sign here

Feeder will be playing eight small and intimate gigs in Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester and Bristol next month to promote their new album

If you are in a band and fancy your chances then you can enter the competition, which goes live today, with Feeder themselves selecting the eight winning acts.

Sixteen finalists will be chosen, two from each of the eight cities mentioned above, based on fan ratings of their music on indiestore.com.

7digital’s Tejas Mistry, project manager indiestore, commented: "We’re very pleased to be able to offer indiestore artists the chance to get on stage with a big name act such as Feeder. 7digital indiestore is all about giving unsigned and independent acts the ability to promote their work and these gigs are a fantastic opportunity for bands and artists to do this alongside the professionals."

Feeder's May 2008 tour - Gig Listing

21 May - Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Stage 2

22 May - Glasgow, The Classic Grand

24 May - Sheffield, Leadmill

25 May - Birmingham, Barfly

27 May - Brighton, Concorde 2

28 May - Cardiff, The Point

30 May - Manchester, Academy 3

31 May - Bristol, The Thekla.