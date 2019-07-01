Apple will fix faulty MacBook Air 2018 models for free

Apple has identified an issue with the logic board in some models of the MacBook Air 2018, and while the issue only affects a “very small number” of the laptops, according to Apple, the company will fix the affected machines free of charge.

As 9to5Mac reports, Apple has sent an internal document to Apple Stores and authorised repair stores that reveals there's an issue with the main logic board in the 13-inch Retina versions of the MacBook Air 2018. However, not all models are affected – only machines with a certain serial numbers.

According to the document, Apple says the issues are to do with “power”, but doesn’t not explain in depth what those problems are.

Getting it checked out

At the time of writing, Apple has not publicly disclosed the issue, and it’s not listed on its “Exchange and Repair Extension Programs” webpage, which usually lists recall and repair programs.

However, it looks like Apple will offer free repair to affected MacBook Air 2018 models for four years after the original purchase date. If you think you may have a faulty MacBook Air 2018, you can take it to an Apple Store or authorized repair store, to find out more.

As soon as we hear anything official from Apple, we will update this story.