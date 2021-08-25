Amazon’s official Apple Store is discounting iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches

Amazon launched an official Apple Store on its site last month, and already there’s been a ton of savings on Apple products that don’t often see a discount. Case in point, the iPad Air 4 (2020). It’s a beautiful device with some top-end specs, and this saving makes a strong case to opt for the iPad Air over its more expensive iPad Pro counterpart.

Speaking of rarely discounted Apple products, the Apple Watch 6 is also on sale. While the price cut is only 12% off, we can’t remember the last time we saw the Watch decently discounted. So if you’ve been holding out for a cheaper price on Apple’s top-end wearable, this price drop is definitely worth considering.

There’s also savings of up to 26% on the excellent Apple AirPods Pro up for grabs, so scroll down to see all our hand-picked highlights. And if you don’t find what you’re after, head to Amazon’s Apple Store and see what else is available.

iPad Air 4 (2020, 256GB) | AU$1,129 AU$999 (save AU$130) The iPad Air 4 is a stellar tablet, and it comes with plenty of features that were previously only available on the premium iPad Pro. It’s all-screen design means it's almost entirely bezel-free, with the powerful A14 Bionic chipset under the hood (the same chip at the heart of the iPhone 12 range). This AU$130 discount is available on the 256GB Wi-Fi model in blue and grey.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$295 (save AU$104) With 26% off the AirPods Pro, we think this could be the best deal to come out of Amazon’s Apple sale. These true wireless earbuds come with good noise cancellation, and the sound quality and fit is better than the standard AirPods (also discounted below). If you’re an iPhone user looking for a new set of ‘buds, these are sure to please. Down to AU$295 on Amazon, saving you AU$104 off RRP.View Deal