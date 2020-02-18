Adelaide 500 Supercars 2020: stream live online in Australia

The V8 Supercars are all fuelled up and ready to race into the 2020 season, with the 24th edition of the Championship set to start in Adelaide this weekend.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 is one of the most important events in the Supercars’ racing calendar – a four-day event that culminates in two 250km races through the city’s streets. The event became part of the Australian racing calendar in 1999 and, this year, DJR Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in his Ford Mustang will be trying to make it to the podium for a second year in a row.

The Supercars season is broadcast to 137 countries, and in Australia you can catch the high-speed drama (including the practice and qualifiers) live on TV or online. While Network 10 has the 2020 Supercars broadcast rights for free-to-air TV, you can only watch seven out of the 14 races. The Adelaide 500 is one of them, but if you’re keen on all the races then you will need to get yourself a paid subscription to either Foxtel or Kayo Sports. And moreover, with one of the latter subscriptions, you’ll also get exclusive access to the practice round and more viewing options.

How to watch the V8 Supercars 2020 season live online

A Foxtel subscription offers one of the most comprehensive sports viewing options you can get in Australia, but it can be expensive – not only will you need to get yourself the basic package, you will then have to tack on the sports option for an extra charge as well.

For example, if you’d like to get the sports package on a Foxtel Now subscription, you’ll be paying AU$25 a month for the Essentials base pack, then adding sports for an additional AU$29 per month. That takes your total monthly expenditure to AU$54 – although that does include access to popular shows, including HBO productions, plus 12 channels showing you over 50 sports.

However, if you just want to stream the Adelaide 500 and all subsequent races (and aren’t bothered with the TV shows), then Kayo Sports is your best option.

For AU$25 a month, Kayo lets you stream all the sports you can digest – and you can even do so simultaneously on two screens. New subscribers even get 14 days to trial the service for free and, if you aren’t happy, you can cancel any time, as there are no contracts to lock you in.

Kayo’s feature-rich website and apps include several viewing options, such as the new RaceView mode that offers a bird’s eye view of all the 2020 Supercar races. On the other hand, the Race Centre feature provides a handy overview of the leaderboard and driver stats.

