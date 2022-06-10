How to watch the Future Games Show 2022 and what to expect

Tis the season of game reveals and the GamesRadar+ Future Games Show should be chock full of them.

The showcase comes hot on the heels of Summer Game Fest's opening showcase that gave us a look at some new IPs like Stormgate – the new RTS from ex Starcraft devs, and Nightingale – an open-world survival crafting game.

The Future Games Show is set to feature around 40 games, including world premieres, exclusive announcements, and exclusive developer interviews. This is the third year for the event, which debuted in the summer of 2020. Despite being fairly new and fresh faced, its scored some major partnerships, with the likes of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Konami, and Sega among them.

This year, the event is set to be bigger than ever so you won't want to miss it. Here's how to watch the Future Games Show.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is the day before the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on Sunday. It kicks off on Saturday, June 11 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. That's Sunday, June 12 at 5am AEDT.

You can tune in YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), and Facebook (opens in new tab). There's a second Future Games Show this August at Gamescom so if you miss this one, you get another shot to join in the festivities in a couple months.

(Image credit: Future)

What to expect

The Future Games Show is set to feature 40 games, including some world premieres keeping up the momentum off the back of Summer Game Fest. There are a handful of confirmed partners and games for the event which you can check out below.

Team 17

Thunderful Games

Amanita Design

Even more exciting are the hosts of the Future Games Show. Witcher 3 fans will recognise Doug Cockle and Denise Gough a.k.a. Geralt and Yennefer.

"The Future Games Show is the place to come if you want to find out what to play this year," says Doug. "Denise and I will take you on a journey through a hand-picked selection of the most interesting titles chosen by our friends at GamesRadar+. Don’t miss it.”

Expect to see titles for all major platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.