The best Google Pixel 3 plans and prices in Australia

After enjoying plenty of success with its line of Nexus handsets, Google has continued the glory with the Pixel. Now in its third iteration, the Pixel 3 refines everything that was already great about the series and irons out some kinks to produce one of the best Android phones to date.

While keeping the same footprint as the Pixel 2, the third handset in the lineup offers a bigger 5.5-inch screen thanks to its reduced bezels, and the display gets an 18:9 aspect ratio to make better use of the extra real estate.

One of the pride points of the second model has returned here as well, with the Pixel 3's camera producing some of the best results available from smartphones today (if not the best results) thanks to its clever use of post-processing and AI.

If you're keen to get this handset but not too crash hot on paying the retail outright price of $1,199 for the 64GB model or $1,349 for the 128GB model, then you'll want to be grabbing it with a plan. Thankfully, all the major carriers are offering the Pixel 3 now, and we've found the best possible deals for you below.

Pixel 3 XL deals, plans and prices | Pixel 3 review | Pixel 3 XL review

Pixel 3 plans

While it may seem a little overwhelming, Optus clearly has the best plans available for the Pixel 3 at the moment, easily outweighing the other carriers in term of included value, cheapest option and most data on tap for a reasonable price.

If you happen to prefer other carriers for a particular reason – Telstra for its coverage, for instance – then be warned that you will be paying a pretty penny more than their Optus plan equivalents at the moment.

Best overall value plan – Google Pixel 3 64GB | 50GB data | Unlimited international calls | $88 pm While Optus is offering this special price onthis 50GB data plan for the Pixel 3, we recommend snatching it up as it's the best value offering on this handset right now. You'll also get unlimited international calls and all the Optus extras like data-free music streaming via Spotify and Google Play Music. Total cost over 24 months is $2,112

View Deal

Best budget plan – Pixel 3 64GB | 4GB data | $75 pm The least you'll be paying to join in on the Pixel 3 fun is $75 a month with Optus, netting you the 64GB handset and 4GB of data. You'll also get all the Optus perks to help with your data cap, such as streaming music via Spotify or Google Play Music data-free. Total cost over 24 months is $1,800

View Deal