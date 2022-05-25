Sony's PS5 DualSense controller hits all-time low during Click Frenzy

Most gamers will agree that the DualSense controller (opens in new tab) for PlayStation 5 is Sony's best gamepad to date, offering a sleek, comfortable design, unmatched haptic feedback and game-changing adaptive triggers for additional immersion.
Of course, all that fancy tech comes at an expectedly salty price, with the DualSense controller usually retailing for around AU$109.95 in most stores.
That said, we're right in the middle of Click Frenzy 2022, which means now's a great time to pick up the DualSense PS5 controller for well below cost!
Right now, you can pick up the brilliant wireless gamepad in any colour from JB Hi-Fi's online store for only AU$71.10 (opens in new tab) – all you need to do is enter a special coupon code at checkout.
And when we say every colour, we mean it: this discount applies to the DualSense controller whether it's white (opens in new tab), black (opens in new tab), red (opens in new tab), purple (opens in new tab), pink (opens in new tab) or blue (opens in new tab). Find out how you can score Sony's DualSense PS5 controller at a significant discount below.
Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller |
AU$109 AU$71.10 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$37.90)
Believe us when we tell you that it's rare to find a discount this big on the PS5 DualSense controller, which has been slashed down to just AU$71.10 at JB Hi-Fi when you enter the code 92FRENZY at checkout. It's available in the standard white (opens in new tab) or the fan favourite black (opens in new tab), but there's also red (opens in new tab), purple (opens in new tab), pink (opens in new tab) or blue (opens in new tab) if you're adventurous. Do note you'll have to pay for shipping, or you can opt for click and collect instead.