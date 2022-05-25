Sony's PS5 DualSense controller hits all-time low during Click Frenzy

Most gamers will agree that the DualSense controller (opens in new tab) for PlayStation 5 is Sony's best gamepad to date, offering a sleek, comfortable design, unmatched haptic feedback and game-changing adaptive triggers for additional immersion.

Of course, all that fancy tech comes at an expectedly salty price, with the DualSense controller usually retailing for around AU$109.95 in most stores.

That said, we're right in the middle of Click Frenzy 2022, which means now's a great time to pick up the DualSense PS5 controller for well below cost!

Right now, you can pick up the brilliant wireless gamepad in any colour from JB Hi-Fi's online store for only AU$71.10 – all you need to do is enter a special coupon code at checkout.

And when we say every colour, we mean it: this discount applies to the DualSense controller whether it's white, black, red, purple, pink or blue. Find out how you can score Sony's DualSense PS5 controller at a significant discount below.