Sony’s DualSense PS5 controller hits all-time low price during Prime Day

Here in Australia, Amazon Prime Day has brought with it a wealth of savings across tech – and thankfully, there's plenty of discounts across gaming kits as well.

While PS5 stock continues to be an issue, if you're one of the fortunate few to already possess Sony's current-gen console, then the below deals will surely bring some joy.

This Prime Day has resulted in the lowest-ever prices for both the PS5 DualSense Wireless controller as well as the Pulse 3D Wireless headset.

Whether you need to add another controller to the fray for multiplayer or replace the one you smashed in a rage while playing Elden Ring, this is a great chance to nab one – and in a colour of your choosing to boot!

It's worth noting that these deals are exclusive for Prime members, but you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) to nab the bargain, and cancel within 30 days if you don't want to be charged for the privilege.