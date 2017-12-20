Pre-Christmas sales and seasonal deals in Australia

'Tis the season for shopping and through the merry month of Christmas there will be plenty of sales and bargains that will help you get your gift shopping done with savings still in the bank.

These Christmas deals will keep shoppers happy and primed until the huge Boxing Day sales land this year.

So if you’re still looking for some Christmas gift ideas – that console bundle for the gamer in your family, or that brand-new TV you’ve been wanting – then keep an eye on this page as we update it practically every day with fresh new deals to save you some Christmas dosh.

Don’t get too excited, however, as some retailers and manufacturers are only dropping a deal or two each day on the lead up to Christmas. But the Australian TechRadar team is here to list all the biggest bargains on the best tech products.

LAPTOPS & TABLETS

BitDefender 2018 security (from $50, save up to 37%): If you're looking to protect your devices from online threats and viruses then BitDefender is likely going to have a security package to suit your needs. The Basic and Advanced packages protect up to 3 Windows PCs from online malware, ransomware and similar threats, while the Ultimate package completely protects up to 5 devices across Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android platforms. Check out the savings on BitDefender yearly subscriptions.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop i5 | 8GB | 256GB ($1,439.20; down from $1,999): Dell has squeezed a 13-inch display into a 11-inch chassis without compromising on power and performance. And this is a rather good price for a laptop that makes it to the top of our 10 best Ultrabooks of 2017. At eBay, with 20% off, the Dell XPS 13 is can be yours for $1,439.20, provided you use the code POWERUP at checkout. That's a saving of near $560 in the i5 model featuring an 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop i7 | 16GB | 512GB ($2,249; down from $1,999): If you're after a Dell XPS 13 laptop with a little more grunt under the hood, you can have a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Quad HD+ display in your Dell XPS 13 for only $2,249, brought down from $2,999.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5/128GB ($1,194; save 20%): Personifying portability, the latest Surface Laptop from Microsoft marries a thin and light design with powerful components that promise great performance. You can save 20% on the i5/128GB configuration of the Surface Laptop at Harvey Norman, where it’s now available for $1,194.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro m3 2-in-1 laptop ($957; save 20%): Microsoft calls this “the tablet that can replace your laptop”, and perhaps it can. The latest iteration of the 12.3-inch Surface Pro features an Intel Core m3 CPU and 4GB of memory, with the Surface Pen sold separately. The 128GB version of the Microsoft Surface Pro is now available for $957 at Harvey Norman, saving you 20% on the usual RRP.View Deal

Windows laptop + Windows Mixed Reality Headset (save $800 on the bundle): Getting yourself a new laptop could mean you could snag yourself a Windows mixed reality headset as well. You get the choice of which headset you’d like – either Dell or HP – along with laptops like the Dell XPS 15 and the Asus ROG Strix GL502VS-GZ365T gaming laptop. The price of the laptop + Windows Mixed Reality headset bundles begin at $2,198 and all of them save you $800.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 laptop ($2,549.15; save $449.85): If you’re not too keen on a Windows Mixed Reality headset, you can still get yourself a brand-new laptop. Dell labels its premium 15-inch XPS laptop as a powerhouse, promising great performance with an InfinityEdge display for sharp images. Powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, this Windows machine features 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD alongside a glorious 4K UHD monitor and nearly $450 saving. Head on over to the Microsoft Store to snag the Dell XPS 15 laptop for $2,549.15 , down from $2,999.

Lenovo ThinkPad E570 laptop ($1,039, usually $1,779): If you’re after something with a tad more heft in the display department than the E470 above (albeit at the expense of some portability) then the ThinkPad E570 is also on sale at Lenovo. You’ll get the same Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD but the Full HD display is 15.6-inch rather than 14-inch, and there’s a Nvidia Geforce GTX 950M rather than 940MX. Save $740 and get the Lenovo ThinkPad E570 laptop for only $1,039 , just be sure to enter the eCoupon HOLIDAY .

Game Consoles

Xbox One S 1TB with four games ($377): Considering this is the larger storage option Xbox One S, and that it comes with four great games, this bundle is a bit of a steal. You can grab the brand new Assassin's Creed Origins, along with Steep, The Crew and Rainbow Six Siege, to cover your street racing, snowboarding, shooting, and scaling-of-the-pyramids all at one. So check out this excellent four-game Xbox One S 1TB console bundle for only $377 at Harvey Norman.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con console ($399; down from $469): Since its launch earlier in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has barely budged from its original RRP of $469 and scarcely saw a discount when bundled with games. But there’s a price drop now and you can score yourself a Nintendo Switch console from Catch.com.au for just $399 .

View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Bundles with three games ($309): Microsoft is currently offering some especially good prices on its 500GB Xbox One S consoles, and the best part is, you’ll be getting three free games along with it. Choose from the Forza Horizon 3, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Shadow of War, or Minecraft bundled consoles, and with each one you’ll get NBA 2K18 thrown in the mix, as well as your choice of a free games from Microsoft’s selection, which includes Gears of War 4 and Halo 5. Check out these incredible Xbox One S bundles for $309 at Microsoft’s store .

SMARTPHONES & TABLETS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ($903.20; down from $1,399): If you're comfortable with a grey import, this is the best price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet. Head to eBay, pop in the code POWERUP at checkout and you can get yourself a black or pink model of the Galaxy Note 8 for just over $900. View Deal

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB ($747; down from $849): The iPhone X might be making waves in the market right now, but that doesn’t mean the older models of the iPhone aren’t any good. The iPhone 6S series was, and still are, great handsets, and it’s the best time to grab one as the prices have dropped. But head to Harvey Norman and you can save over $100 on the 32GB model of the iPhone 6S Plus, now available for just $747 .View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch 64GB cellular ($630.40; down from $788): Thinner and lighter than its 8-inch counterpart, the 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 features an AMOLED display, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor. This premium Android tablet with 4G connectivity retails at around the $800 mark, but head to eBay and snag a 20% discount. Apply the code PTGG20 at checkout and the 9.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 can be yours for $630.40 .

HOME AV

LG OLED55B7T HDR Dolby Vision 4K TV ($1,814.40; down from $2,999): Though it's listed on eBay seller videopro_online at $2,273, using the discount code POWERUP will give you a further 20% off the price, bringing the pre-postage cost of the LG OLED55B7T telly down to $1,814.40 – an incredible deal for a 55-inch 4K HDR and Dolby Vision-ready OLED television from LG! Better hurry, though, there's only a handful of units left.

View Deal

TCL 60-inch P20US 4K smart TV ($999; down from $1,499): If you’re after a 4K TV that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, JB Hi-Fi has a 60-inch TCL that might tickle your fancy. The TCL 60P20US runs the latest Android operating system and is Bluetooth-enabled as well. You can save a cool $500 on the TCL 60P20US by getting one for just $999 .View Deal

Samsung 65-inch MU6100 4K UHD TV ($1,998; down from $2,498): If you’re after a 4K TV from one of the bigger brands, Samsung’s 65-inch MU6100 is also on sale at JB Hi-Fi, offering up a $500 saving. For rich 4K images on a UHD screen, you can get the 65-inch Samsung MU6100 4K TV for $1,998 , down from $2,498.

HEADPHONES & SPEAKERS

Google Home smart speaker ($128; down from $199): The first smart speaker with a digital assistant to help you with the little things to officially make its way to Aussie shores is seeing a bit of a price drop during the Christmas period. It’s the perfect time to grab a Google Home and ask Assistant to keep you up to date with the news, weather, and even help with recipes for Christmas lunch. Google Home is now only $128 at Harvey Norman , down from its usual $199 RRP.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker ($228; down from $299): A premium Bluetooth speaker for under $300 is fabulous, and Bose’s SoundLink Revolve 360-degree wireless option is water-resistant and very portable. Plus you can snag 20% off on the listed price on eBay by using the code POWERUP at checkout. That brings the price of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker down to $228 apiece .

Sennheiser Urbanite XL over-ear headphones ($99.95; down from $299.95): It’s usually easy to find these cans for around the $170 price point, but Sennheiser Australia has the Sand and Olive Green versions of the Urbanite over-ear headphones are on sale for under $100 . That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen in the last couple of years. If you’re after the black or blue pair, however, they’re listed at $239.95.View Deal

APPLIANCES

Breville The Barista Express coffee machine ($625; down from $899): Get your regular dose of coffee every day just the way you like it without having to go to the cafe. Breville’s The Barista coffee machine was designed to not waste beans by grinding just the amount you need. You can get the Breville The Barista Express coffee machine from Billy Guyatt’s for $625 .View Deal

MISCELLANEOUS

JB Hi-Fi and Xbox Store gift vouchers (15% off): If you're feeling like you've left your Christmas shopping a little late, grab yourself one of these gift vouchers and receive it instantly, leaving the hard decision up to someone else. With plenty of choice from both stores, you'll be able to knock 15% off a huge range of tech and games from JB Hi-Fi and Xbox . View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch ($341; down from $449): Fitbit’s first smartwatch is a fitness tracker at heart, with plenty of fitness-related features and a pretty decent battery life to boot. It retails at $449, but head to JB Hi-Fi and save $108 if you’ve been wanting the latest in the Fitbit range. Right now, the Fitbit Ionic is on sale for $341. It’s available in charcoal/smoke grey as well as in blue-grey/silver colour options.View Deal