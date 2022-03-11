iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders: how and where to buy Apple’s budget phone in Australia

After much speculation, Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone SE 2022 – a budget-focused device in the brand’s smartphone range. After a brief introduction at Apple’s March event, we now know that iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders are going live on March 12 at 12am AEDT.

This new device is essentially a 'refresh' rather than an evolution of the ever-popular iPhone SE formula, with the 2020 model now discontinued and the 2022 edition taking its place. If you’re looking to pre-order, we’re giving you a breakdown on this new model, covering cost, specs, where to get it, and whether we think this new device is worth the upgrade.

When are iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders live?

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE 2022 are live now, starting from Saturday, March 12 at 12am AEDT. The device is available to pre-order from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, as well as from retailers such as Apple and JB Hi-Fi. Below, we’re running through each telco’s plans on the new iPhone SE. For everyone else, the iPhone SE 2022 becomes available on March 18.

iPhone SE 2022 @ Telstra (24m term)



S (40GB)* M (80GB) L (120GB) XL (180GB)^ 64GB AU$85p/m AU$95p/m AU$115p/m AU$95p/m 128GB AU$88.29p/m AU$98.29p/m AU$118.29p/m AU$98.29p/m 256GB AU$94.54p/m AU$104.54p/m AU$124.54p/m AU$104.54p/m

* Does not include 5G network access.

^ Pay AU$65p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$115p/m.

iPhone SE 2022 @ Optus (24m term)



S (20GB) M (80GB) L (200GB) XL (240GB) Plus (500GB)* 64GB AU$74.94p/m AU$84.94p/m AU$94.94p/m AU$114.94p/m AU$94.94p/m 128GB AU$78.27p/m AU$88.27p/m AU$98.27p/m AU$118.27p/m AU$98.27p/m 256GB AU$85.35p/m AU$95.35p/m AU$105.35p/m AU$125.35p/m AU$105.35p/m

* Pay AU$65p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$115p/m.

iPhone SE 2022 @ Vodafone (24m term)



Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (200GB) Super+ (300GB) Unlimited 64GB AU$69.95p/m AU$74.95p/m AU$79.95p/m AU$89.95p/m AU$94.95p/m 128GB AU$73.29p/m AU$78.29 AU$83.29p/m AU$93.29p/m AU$98.29p/m 256GB AU$80.37p/m AU$85.37p/m AU$90.37p/m AU$100.37p/m AU$105.37p/m

How much will iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders cost?

64GB – AU$719

128GB – AU$799

256GB – AU$969

The iPhone SE will cost AU$719 for the 64GB model, which is actually AU$30 cheaper than the iPhone SE (2020) was at launch. For the price, you’ll be getting an iPhone with a massive jump in power over the previous model. This introductory price doesn’t disrupt the new iPhone SE 2022's place as the cheapest device in Apple’s current smartphone range either – it’s cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini (from AU$999) and the iPhone 13 mini (from AU$1,199).



The iPhone SE 2022 will be launching in black, white or red colour options, which are practically identical to the previous generation’s colour choices. We had hoped the new iPhone SE would launch in some new shades, but for now, there’s nothing new on offer.

Which retailers will have iPhone SE pre-orders?

Apple

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

JB Hi-Fi

The above retailers are the main places to pre-order the iPhone SE 2022 in Australia. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are where to go if you want the new iPhone SE on a plan, while you’ll be able to buy the device outright from Apple, JB Hi-Fi or Telstra. If you buy the phone outright, consider pairing it with one of our best SIM-only plan recommendations.

While we don’t yet know if retailers will be offering promotions on the new iPhone SE, it is highly likely that the three major telcos will have trade-in deals. In fact, we already know that Apple will be doing this – you can save between AU$120-AU$890 when you trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer.

We suspect that Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will be offering similar rebates, but aside from this, we’re not anticipating any outright device discounts, mobile plan deals or added freebies when you pre-order the iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone SE 2022: what do you get for your money?

(Image credit: Apple)

OS: iOS 15

iOS 15 Storage capacity: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

64GB / 128GB / 256GB Size: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm Weight: 144g

144g Connectors: Lightning

Lightning Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 1334 x 750 resolution at 326ppi

4.7-inch Retina HD display, 1334 x 750 resolution at 326ppi Chip: A15 Bionic chip

A15 Bionic chip Camera: 12MP wide camera, 4K video recording up to 60fps

12MP wide camera, 4K video recording up to 60fps Battery: rechargeable lithium-ion

The headline feature of the new iPhone SE 2022 is undoubtedly its A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor that powers the high-end iPhone 13. To put such a mighty chipset into a mid-range device makes this affordable iPhone a challenger to the most premium Android phones out there, at least in terms of power.

With Apple’s A15 Bionic silicon inside, the new iPhone SE will be able to better handle demanding tasks such as photography and gaming, as well as unlocking handy features such as live text in the camera app and more camera wizardry.

Apple also claims that pairing this new chip with iOS 15 will enable the iPhone SE 2022 to be more battery efficient than previous generations. It’s also the first time Apple’s budget iPhone has featured 5G, which helps future-proof the device and bring it up to speed with its Android competition.

The iPhone SE 2022 has the same design as the old iPhone SE 2020, and while Apple is calling it “an iconic design,” we would have liked to have seen the phone completely revamped.

It’s a look that’s been around in some form since the iPhone 8, which means you’ll be getting big, thick bezels and a relatively small 4.7-inch display, lagging behind the competition when it comes to screen real estate.

Should you pre-order the iPhone SE 2022?

If you prefer smaller devices, or you’re simply looking for a powerful phone on a budget, the new iPhone SE 2022 is indeed a compelling choice. While aesthetically dated, it’s easily the most powerful (and feature-packed) device in its price range. For the trade-off of a smaller screen and a weaker camera, you’re essentially getting a pocket-sized iPhone 13 for less.

It’s also likely we’ll see some introductory offers on March 12 that could see you paying less than the full retail price, particularly if you’ve got an older device ready to trade-in. With Apple offering a maximum trade-in value of AU$890, you can potentially cover the cost of the entire phone, considering prices start at AU$719.