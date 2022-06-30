iPad Air 4 back in stock and discounted by up to 17% on Amazon

If you’ve been hanging out to nab yourself one of Apple’s flagship tablets, but (like many) have been met with stock shortages and long waits, now’s your time to strike! Amazon Australia has the iPad Air 4 in stock in a variety of configurations, as well as the regular iPad 10.2 (2021 model, 9th-gen).

Not only are these bad boys in stock, but they’re also all discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You can save up to 17% on the iPad Air 4 range, with AU$150 off each model, and the iPad 10.2 is 10% off at AU$449.

There’s plenty of different models of iPad on the market, but have no fear, both of these units scored an impressive 4.5 stars in our testing: check out our iPad Air 4 review and our iPad 10.2 (2021) review for more details.

Apple iPad Air 4 | from AU$749 at Amazon (save AU$150) This 2020 refresh of the iPad Air range brought with it a few of the iPad Pro's features, like an all-screen design, support for the Apple Pencil (second generation) and more. It's powered by the A14 chipset and sports four solid speakers for decent audio.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) | AU$499 AU$449 at Amazon (save AU$50) Apple's affordable and awesome iPad, the 10.2 (2021) model is the 9th generation of standard iPad, and it features the A13 bionic processor, can be used with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and a True Tone screen. At this low price, it's a great unit for those needing a capable tablet for media viewing and general browsing without breaking the bank.

The iPad Air 4 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system and Touch ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, the 2021 iPad uses Apple's A13 Bionic chip and comes with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th-generation tablet also received an upgraded 12MP front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.

Both are great options, so take your pick quick before these rare discounts – and stocks – disappear again.