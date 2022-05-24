eBay Plus Weekend is back for 2022: best coupons and deals from the 11-day sale

eBay’s Plus Weekend is officially underway, with Plus members getting exclusive access to 20% off millions of items from 10am AEST. Alongside all these offers, eBay will also have new deals dropping daily in timed batches and in limited numbers – we’ve got a table below with all the highlights.

As the name of the sale suggests, if you want to snap up any of the deals during eBay’s Plus Weekend, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus subscriber. The good news is, if you haven’t already signed up, you can do so now and get a free 30-day trial for access to the deals and free shipping on select products. If you stick around afterwards, a subscription will cost you AU$49 a year.

That said, there are plenty of offers available to non-members too – you'll just need to use the correct checkout code where applicable.

Below, we’re rounding up the best deals and discounts of the sale, and keeping you updated until the shopping event ends on Friday, June 3. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, check in with our dedicated Click Frenzy sale page, another online-only sale that’s running from today (May 24) until Thursday, May 26.

eBay Plus Weekend discount & coupon codes

eBay Plus Weekend: best deals from the sale

Laptops & monitors

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,749 AU$1,364.05 on Dell eBay (save AU$384.95) It’s no secret that the Dell XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops. This model comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so you can expect excellent performance. Plus members need DSLL22 to knock 22% off the listed price, while non-members get 20% off using the code DSLL20.

Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DW) | AU$2,299 AU$1,793.25 on Dell eBay (save AU$505.75) The Alienware AW3423DW monitor is the first of its kind, as a QD-OLED gaming monitor has never been seen before. While we don’t have a full review up yet, our initial hands-on experience left us not wanting to go back to more standard fare. This Alienware panel is 34 inches, with 1440p resolution, a 175Hz screen refresh and support for Nvidia G-Sync. Plus members get 22% off the listed price using DSLL22, while non-members get 20% off using DSLL20.

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor (S3422DWG) | AU$899 AU$554.80 on Dell eBay (save AU$344.20) If you’re after a 34-inch screen that’s much cheaper than the option above, this is a great choice. It’s a VA display with 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Do keep in mind though that VA panels tend to have longer response times compared to other types. Plus members should use DSLL22 to get 22% off the listed price and non-members can use DSLL20 for 20% off.

Plus exclusive Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$799 AU$409 on Dell eBay (save AU$390) If you haven’t got the cash to splash on an Alienware monitor (like the one above) this is a much cheaper option from Dell. For just AU$409, you can get a 27-inch IPS panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate to keep visuals looking crystal clear. It’s also got support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus members need the code PWEDELL to snag the full discount.

Dell 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (G3223Q) | AU$1,123 AU$876.55 on Dell eBay (save AU$246.45) Dell’s online store is selling this 4K monitor for AU$975, but if you pick it up on Dell’s eBay store you’ll pay just AU$876. The 32-inch monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports to unlock native 4K resolution, alongside a smooth 144Hz variable refresh rate. Plus members need the code DSLL22 to get 22% off, while non-members get 20% off using DSLL20.

Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor (AW3821DW) | AU$2,499 AU$1,559 on Dell eBay (save AU$940) This Alienware monitor measures a massive 37.5-inches, and your screen will be filled with rich colours thanks to its use of IPS Nano Colour technology, which offers a wider colour coverage than sRGB. There’s support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate too, so games will look better than ever. Plus members should use the code DSLL22 to get 22% off the listed price, while non-members get 20% off using DSLL20.

Gaming

Plus exclusive AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | AU$399 AU$260.10 (save AU$138.90) A number of retailers are selling this CPU for AU$279, but you can snag it on eBay for a bit less (if you’re a Plus member). At that price, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G offers pretty sweet bang for your buck, while still being a great-performing chip. Plus members need to enter the code PLTTH10 to redeem. Please note this deal ends at midnight tonight (May 24).

Headphones

Plus exclusive Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 | AU$399 AU$320 on Microsoft eBay (save AU$79) The Surface Headphones 2 have a better battery life and a more comfortable fit than the originals. But most importantly, they boast fantastic noise cancellation and warm, wide sound – though the audio quality isn’t quite as good as Sony’s top headphones. They’re now 20% off in grey or black – Plus members just need to use the code PLSAVE20.

Confirmed list of Plus-exclusive daily deals

Day Time Product eBay Plus deal Tue, May 24 8am AEST Reebok yoga mat AU$59 Tue, May 24 12pm AEST MyGenie robot vacuum AU$179 Wed, May 25 12pm AEST Samsung 870 QVO SSD (8TB) AU$964 Thu, May 26 8am AEST Logitech MK850 keyboard AU$109 Thu, May 26 8am AEST Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop AU$2,199 Thu, May 26 8am AEST Chasseur cast iron (24cm) AU$195 Thu, May 26 12pm AEST Dyson V7 Animal Origin AU$399 Thu, May 26 12pm AEST Kitchen Couture air fryer AU$154 Fri, May 27 8am AEST Dyson V8 Animal Extra AU$549 Fri, May 27 12pm AEST Chasseur cast iron (24cm) AU$195 Sat, May 28 8am AEST Dyson Pure Cool tower fan AU$479 Sat, May 28 8am AEST Kitchen Couture 12-in-1 air fryer AU$134 Sat, May 28 8am AEST Huawei MateBook D14 laptop AU$619 Sat, May 28 12pm AEST Dell 32-inch gaming monitor AU$524 Sat, May 28 12pm AEST Westinghouse kettle AU$59 Sat, May 28 12pm AEST Lenovo ThinkPad E15 laptop AU$929 Sun, May 29 8am AEST Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin AU$379 Mon, May 30 8am AEST Arlo Pro 4 (4 pack) AU$769 Mon, May 30 12pm AEST Lenovo ThinkPad T15 laptop AU$1,559 Mon, May 30 12pm AEST Dell Inspiron 14 (5425) laptop AU$1,049 Mon, May 30 12pm AEST Asus X515 laptop AU$899 Mon, May 30 8am AEST Chasseur cast iron (27cm) AU$195 Tue, May 31 12pm AEST Chasseur cast iron (27cm) AU$195

What is eBay Plus Weekend? eBay Plus Weekend is an online sale on eBay that actually runs for more than a week, rather than just one weekend. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, eBay Plus Weekend delivers deals exclusively for eBay Plus members. As with last year’s eBay Plus Weekend sale, this year’s follow-up event is offering 20% off millions of items to Plus members. Alongside it, there will also be big discounts on selected items dropping daily, in timed slots and in limited numbers. In addition to these big sale draws, eBay is also running a 10% off tech flash sale, which starts on Monday, May 24 at 8am AEST, and ends later that same day at 11:59pm AEST.

When is eBay Plus Weekend 2022? eBay Plus Weekend kicks off on Monday, May 24 at 8am AEST, and will officially end on Friday, June 3 at 11:59pm AEST. While the sale will run over 10 days, a few different offers will be available throughout. Plus members will get access to 20% off millions of items for the entire sale, while eBay’s daily deals will only run until Tuesday, May 31 at 11:59pm AEST. Alongside it, there’ll be deals under AU$5, AU$10, AU$20 and AU$50 running until the end of May.

5 of the best eBay Plus Weekend deals from last year

Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$359 on Dell eBay (AU$440 off) This gaming monitor often gets a discount on eBay, and it dropped to AU$359 during last year’s eBay Plus Weekend. Dell monitors are always a popular candidate for price drops on eBay, so keep an eye out for these if you’re keen on upgrading your home office.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$369.55 on eBay (AU$230.40 off) Last year’s eBay Plus Weekend saw the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 get a steep price cut of AU$230. This year, the popular headphones haven’t seen many discounts, so they’re one to watch.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$292 on eBay (AU$207 off) With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones up for pre-order, the Sony WH-1000XM4 that came before it could get another big discount this eBay Plus Weekend. This price is also very close to the cheapest we’ve ever seen (which was AU$284).

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | AU$959 at Allphones eBay (AU$290 off) At the time of eBay Plus Weekend last year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 phone was relatively new, so this AU$959 price was excellent. Now that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available, keep an eye out for a similar deal.