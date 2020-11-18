Cyber Monday 2020 in Australia: the early deals in the lead up to November 30

Did you know Black Friday has a younger sibling? It's called Cyber Monday and, as the name suggests, it falls on the Monday immediately following Black Friday. And that means Cyber Monday 2020 is on November 30, giving Aussies a four-day-long weekend to carry on shopping and pocketing savings.

While in the US, Cyber Monday is a separate sale event by itself – predominantly held online – it's not so in Australia. Americans are treated to brand new deals on that day, but Down Under, Cyber Monday is still very much a part of the Black Friday sale period. It's rare to find retailers offering fresh new Cyber Monday-specific deals, but it has been known to happen.

And TechRadar's Australian team will be right here, scouring the internet for all the best Cyber Monday offers from every major retailer in the country. We'll be listing them right here, making it easy for you to find the deepest discounts on the hottest tech.

Amazon : save on phones, smart home devices, headphones and more

: save on phones, smart home devices, headphones and more Dell : range of laptops on clearance, up to 40% off

: range of laptops on clearance, up to 40% off eBay : 15% off selected tech for eBay Plus members

: 15% off selected tech for eBay Plus members Lenovo : save up to 59% on selected laptops

: save up to 59% on selected laptops Dyson : save on vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers

: save on vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers Mobvoi : save up to 35% on smartwatches and headphones

: save up to 35% on smartwatches and headphones Catch.com.au : savings on GoPro, Bose and so much more

: savings on GoPro, Bose and so much more DJI : up to 30% off Nov 25-30

: up to 30% off Nov 25-30 Rebel Sport : fitness gear for less

: fitness gear for less Sony : discounts on TVs, headphones, cameras and more

: discounts on TVs, headphones, cameras and more HP Australia : score a bargain on laptops and printers

: score a bargain on laptops and printers Microsoft Australia : Surface and Xbox ranges for less

: Surface and Xbox ranges for less The Good Guys : savings on appliances, TVs and more

: savings on appliances, TVs and more Sonos : up to 25% off Sonos Move and other audio gear

: up to 25% off Sonos Move and other audio gear Peak Design: 20% off all Everyday bags

Early Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Dell G5 15 (5500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,399 at Dell (save AU$600) This gaming laptop has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU at its helm, matched with a powerful Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. Pair that with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and you’ve got yourself a great gaming machine on your hands. This configuration is discounted directly from Dell, saving you AU$600.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G | AU$1,245 on Amazon (save AU$404) Future-proof your phone and grab a 5G-capable flagship from Samsung. And it's doable right now with 24% slashed off the RRP of the excellent S20 Plus, available at the same price in three different colour options.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$349 on Amazon (save AU$150) The latest iteration of Sony’s most popular and best noise-cancelling headphones are already discounted at Amazon, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet. If you’re willing to wait a few weeks, there’s a good chance you’ll save a little more when Black Friday kicks off on November 27, but this AU$150 discount is already excellent. Available in silver from Amazon.View Deal

GoPro Max | AU$599 at Catch (save AU$200) GoPro's new 360-degree action camera is feature-packed, with image stabilisation, hyperlapse, time lapse and so much more. But all that comes at a very steep price. However, Catch's early bird offer sees AU$200 slashed off the AU$799 RRP, making it a much more affordable option.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead | AU$799 at Dyson (save AU$100) AU$100 off on a premium Dyson handstick shouldn't be scoffed at. It makes the V10 Motorhead a touch more affordable – the same price as the older V8 Animal in fact. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this month, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this handstick with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$799.View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began as a promotion 15 years ago in the US to support the then budding internet shopping phenomenon. It got tagged onto the end of the Black Friday sales to help new online retailers take a cut of the profits during that busy shopping period. And it clearly worked.

Cyber Monday is now an integral part of the Black Friday weekend, with plenty of deals on offer. As mentioned, this year Cyber Monday falls on November 30, making the last week of November the best time to pick up those Christmas gifts you've been eyeing.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2020

Most Aussie retailers will be offering deep discounts on Cyber Monday. For the most part, they'll be the same offers you'll see earlier during Black Friday, but there could be some fresh new deals to take a gander at.

Most of these deals are going to be available online from the likes of Amazon, The Good Guys, Dyson, Sony, Catch and so many more. We've got a list of several retailers higher up on this page in our 'quick links' section who will be offering Cyber Monday deals, but we'll also make sure all the best ones are collated right here on this page.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday is a single day and, in Australia, it denotes the end of the biggest sale event of the calendar year. While most retailers kick off the Black Friday sale period earlier than the actual date, this sale usually ends at 11:59pm AEST on Cyber Monday.

A few stragglers are usually around for a day or two more, but discounts on most of the big-ticket items usually end as the clock ticks into the Tuesday following Cyber Monday.