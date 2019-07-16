Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Day two of the Amazon Prime Day ("day", eh?) discount bonanza is in full swing with discounts on tech everywhere you look, and if you're on the hunt for one of the best TV deals out there as the online retailer slashes its prices, it could become a bit overwhelming.

There are TV deals of all shapes and sizes, brands and feature sets on Amazon's website right now, with some huge savings to be had on some very respectable televisions.

However, not all TVs are created equal – 50% off a lame TV will feel like you own just half a TV when you get it out of the box.

But fear not – we've scoured Amazon's Prime Day deals listing page to dig out the very best TV offers on the site. You can see the best US TV deals below, and the UK ones below that.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals in the US

While Black Friday and Super Bowl weekend are usually the kings of TV sale days in the US, Amazon Prime Day is offering plenty of great deals on the brand-name TVs from Sony, Vizio, LG and more.

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV $1,098 $798 at Walmart

Save $300 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control you TV and other smart home devices.

The best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals in the UK

Whether you're after a Philips, a Samsung, a Hisense or an LG TV, a curved set or a flat panel, a smaller 43-incher or a giant 65-inch monster, Amazon Prime Day has TVs to satisfy all needs.

There are loads of televisions on sale for Amazon's Prime Day promotion – these are our favorite finds so far. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page with more offers as soon as they appear on Amazon's site.

TCL 43DP628 43-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £329 now £199

This cheap and cheerful set makes for a perfect larger bedroom screen, with all the 4K and HDR mod cons you could hope for. It's got a £130 saving for 40% off its usual price tag.View Deal

TCL 50DP628 50-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £429 now £249

Want to talk to your telly? This HDR and 4K-capable TCL 50-incher not only has access to all manner of smart platforms, but can also hook up to Amazon's voice assistant to let you change channels, volume and more with your voice.View Deal

TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £499 now £299

Get chatty with your telly, thanks to this 55-inch screen from TCL. Not only does it have a 4K panel with HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range, it also works with Amazon's Alexa to let you control its functions via voice command.View Deal

TCL 65DP628 65-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £599 now £399

Big screen action on a tight budget? You'll be hard pressed to find a TV this size, this feature rich, at this price. For a quid shy of £400 you're getting 65-inches of 4K HDR action.View Deal

Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: £1200 now £799.99

If you're after an OLED TV and don't mind picking one up that's a little older, this Philips set is an absolute bargain, reviewing very well at launch and still trumping the majority of TVs you'll find on shelves. It's now even cheaper than it was at the start of the sale, too.View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K HDR 2019 TV with Ambilight £1150 £799.99 at Amazon

Looking for something a little bigger? This 2019 model packs in 55 inches of 4K HDR goodness, and with extra features like Ambilight technology and Alexa compatibility, this 30% Prime Day discount feels like a great deal.

Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K HDR TV: £600 £384.99

If you're after a solid mid-range TV brand, you'll be hard pressed to do better than Philips and it's unique Ambilight sets. This one has £215 off, and offers HDR Plus, 4K visuals and the Android Smart TV platform for all your streaming and catch up needs.

Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K HDR TV: £800 £519.99

55-inch is becoming the TV size sweet spot these days, and Philips TVs have enough bells and whistles to make them stand out from the crowd thanks to its Ambilight glow. There's current £280 off this 4K HDR stunner, making it well worth a look.

LG 55UM7510PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV £679 £559 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this 55-inch Smart LED TV from LG for a £120 discount. It's a great deal considering it comes with freeview play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. There's also a built-in Alexa which you can control via a LG Magic remote.

LG 49UM7100PLB 49-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV £549.99 £449 at Amazon

There's over £100 off this 49-inch Smart LED TV from LG, which comes with freeview play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. If that's not enough then there's also a built-in Alex which can be controlled by an LG Magic remote.

LG 55UM7100PLB 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV £649.99 £499 at Amazon

There's now over £150 off this 55-inch Smart LED TV from LG, which comes with freeview play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. If that's not enough then there's also a built-in Alexa. Essentially you can get the 55-inch for the price of the 49-inch.

Prime Day TV deals you missed

SOLD OUT: TCL 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $1,299.99 $749.99 at Amazon

You can save a whopping $500+ on the TLC 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for the UHD TV that has the Roku experience built-in.



SOLD OUT: Philips 50PUS6753 50-inch 4K HDR TV: £439 £349

With a £90 price cut just in time for Amazon Prime Day, this Philips Ambilight TV set will offer 50-inch bigscreen thrills, complete with 4K resolution, HDR visuals and smartTV apps, all bathed in backlit Ambilight glow that matches the action on screen.



SOLD OUT: Samsung UE49MU6500 49-Inch Curve TV: £479 now £379

Curved TVs may be out of vogue now, but savings are not. There's £100 off the price of this curvy Samsung number, which offers up 4K visuals, smart upscaling and catch-up TV platforms built in.



SOLD OUT: Samsung UE55NU7300 55-Inch Curved 4K TV: £449 now £379

Get a taste of IMAX-like screen viewing in your home with this 55-inch curved Samsung TV, complete with smart TV apps and HDR 10+ picture richness.



DEAL OVER: LG 43UM7500PLA 43-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV £529 £419 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this 43-Inch Smart LED TV from LG for a £110 discount. It's a fantastic deal considering it comes with freeview play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. There's also a built-in Alexa which you can control via a LG Magic remote.



DEAL OVER: LG 43UK6200PLA 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV £289.88 £269 at Amazon

This is a mega low price for an LG of this size - especially given that it's a 4K Smart TV. Not that we're complaining, especially as it's a still quite new 2018 model.



DEAL OVER: LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHD TV $896.99 $449 at Walmart

The LG Super UHD TV features a Nano Cell Display which claims to reveal more than a billion colors. The smart TV also features AI ThinQ technology and was $448 off the list price.



TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV $499.99 $259.99 at Walmart

Save over $200 on the TLC 43-inch 4K TV that features Dolby Vision HDR for a life-like picture. The smart TV also has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Save $280 on the TCL 49-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream you favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

