Killer Prime Day deal: score the Asus ROG Strix GL53 for just $899 at Walmart

There are a ton of deals on Amazon Prime Day, especially if you're after a gaming laptop. And, there are plenty of competing manufacturers that are trying to steal Amazon's thunder: like this Walmart deal for the Asus ROG Strix GL53 gaming laptop.

Right now, while Amazon Prime Day is raging on, you can get the Asus ROG Strix GL53 for just $899, equipped with the Intel Core i5-9300H processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processor (GPU).

And, sure, this isn't going to be the most powerful gaming laptop on sale this Prime Day, but the GTX 1660 Ti graphics are more than enough to power the best PC games at 1080p and max settings – not bad in a gaming laptop under $1,000.

One of the biggest benefits this gaming laptop has over the competition is the display – at this low price point, you're getting a 1080p, 120Hz display, meaning you can get some high refresh gaming done for cheap. And, with that 1660 Ti, you actually can achieve some pretty high frame rates in esports titles.

Asus ROG Strix GL53 $1,299 $899 at Walmart

