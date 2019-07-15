Amazon Prime Day deal cuts $120 off the HP Chromebook 14

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month.

The best Chromebooks combine passable performance and great value, making them some of the best laptops for students. Thankfully, there are plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals out there, with the HP Chromebook 14 making top marks on Amazon Prime Day.

Check out the best Prime Day laptop deals

Right now, you can pick up the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 on Amazon, a huge price cut of $120. This Chromebook features a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, making it great for work, and streaming some Netflix in your downtime.

With a dual-core AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive, this Chromebook should have no problem powering through most of your daily computing needs – provided you don't do much video editing and gaming. This Chromebook is easy to recommend to pretty much everyone.

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook 14 $299 $179 on Amazon

Packed with a dual core AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, the HP Chromebook makes for one great Chromebook. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $120.View Deal

Other great Prime Day Chromebook deals

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Chromebook 3 $279 $179 at Amazon

When you're on the market for a cheap laptop to get some light schoolwork done, or even just to browse the web, a device like the Samsung Chromebook 3 is an obvious choice. And, for Prime Day, you can save $100 on the Samsung Chromebook 3. View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $200 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.