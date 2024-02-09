Celebrate NordVPN's birthday with massive savings and a free Uber Eats voucher
Make sure you don't miss out on this exclusive TechRadar offer
NordVPN always knocks it out of the park with its VPN deals—and, just in time for the service's 12th birthday, it's offering one of the biggest and best discounts I've seen since last year's Black Friday sales.
The provider (one of the best VPNs around) is discounting all of its 2-year plans—but that's not all. If you're in the USA, the UK, Australia, or Canada, you'll also get a free Uber Eats voucher (worth $10, $20, or $30 depending on the plan you pick) you can use to treat yourself to something tasty.
TechRadar readers can save an extra 5% by using the code FUTURE69—so go ahead and order that dessert, too.
If you're not in one of the countries listed above, don't worry, you're not missing out. NordVPN is offering a free 3-month subscription coupon you can use to extend your coverage well into 2026.
So, if you're hungry for a good deal, check out what’s on the menu (and all the details) below:
NordVPN Standard: 59% off + a $10 Uber Eats voucher
NordVPN is an awesome all-rounder that keeps your devices and data safe from snoopers thanks to its easy-to-use security tools. Plus, NordVPN effortlessly unblocks the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime.
Sign up for a 2-year plan at just $3.39 a month and you'll get a free Uber Eats voucher worth $10. You'll have a 30-day money-back guarantee you can use to trial the service, too, but remember, you won't get your voucher if you cancel before the refund period is over.
💸 Use code FUTURE69 for an extra 5% off, slashing the monthly price to $3.22.
NordVPN Plus: 58% off with code FUTURE69 + a $20 Uber Eats voucher
In addition to its stellar VPN, NordVPN's Plus plan includes the NordPass password manager, which is ideal for folks who want to keep their accounts secure from crafty cybercriminals and data leaks.
At $4.39 a month, go with the Plus option for a juicy $20 Uber Eats voucher and you'll be covered by the same 30-day money-back guarantee.
💸 Use code FUTURE69 for an extra 5% off, slashing the monthly price to $4.17.
NordVPN Ultimate: 69% off with code FUTURE69 + a $30 Uber Eats voucher
NordVPN's most feature-packed plan includes all of its handy tools—including the NordPass password manager, NordLocker online storage, a data breach scanner, and NordVPN's new cyber insurance.
Treat yourself to the full course, for just $6.39 a month, and you'll get a mouth-watering $30 Uber Eats voucher.
💸 Use code FUTURE69 for an extra 5% off, slashing the monthly price to $6.07.
Is this NordVPN deal any good?
Short answer? Yes—NordVPN is undoubtedly one of the most popular VPNs you can get your hands on today, and there's a good reason for the hype. It's a super-secure service with apps for just about every platform and device, so you can use it on your PC at home, on your mobile when you're out and about, and even on your smart TV.
On the subject of TVs, NordVPN is my favorite streaming VPN. I use it to check out what's new on US Netflix, but I've never had an issue browsing other international content libraries. It's kind of like a streaming skeleton key—you'll be able to check out shows, movies, and more from pretty much anywhere.
NordVPN has also carved a name for itself as the fastest VPN on the block. In fact, during my most recent round of testing, it clocked in at 950 Mbps, maxing out my connection. You only need 25 Mbps to stream in HD or 4K so, as you can imagine, NordVPN is more than capable of keeping up with your movie marathons, online gaming, and video calls.
This is one of the best deals I've seen all year, from any provider, and a great way to kick off 2024 if the 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales flew by in a blink. Just remember—the exclusive TechRadar deal is only available until 12 February, 2024, although the wider NordVPN birthday sale extends until 20 March, 2024.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
River is a Tech Software Editor and VPN expert at TechRadar. They’re on-hand to keep VPN and cybersecurity content up-to-date and accurate. When they’re not helping readers find the best VPNs around (and the best deals), River can be found in close proximity to their PS5 or being pushed about the countryside by the lovely Welsh weather.
Most Popular
By Axel Metz
By Mike Moore