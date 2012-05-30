Hands on: Kyocera Hydro C5170 review

In a world full of obscure product names, the Kyocera Hydro C5170 is actually, aptly named.

We got a hands on look at the Kyocera Hydro on the show floor at CTIA 2012 and according to a Kyocera spokesperson, the handset is "Certified waterproof for IPX5, protection against water jets and IPX7, protection against water immersion for up to 30 minutes in up to 1 meter."

What this means to the average user is that gone are the days of dropping your cell phone in the toilet and having your trusted sidekick literally go belly-up.

Expected to come out in the second half of 2012, aside from being waterproof for up 30 minutes in 1 meter of water, the Kyocera Hydro is a rather standard model.

Boasting Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, it also sports a 3.2 MP camera and video camcorder.

The handset feels nice in the hand, and navigation, thanks to Android 4.0 is simple and clean. That said, with flashier models like the Samsung Galaxy S3 and Nokia Lumia 900 either currently on the market or expected to come, we don't expect the Kyocera Hydro C5170 to win any design awards.

Of course, if you're prone to dropping phones in toilets and hoping and praying that it'll work once you fish it out, you may want to give the Kyocera Hydro C5170 a good look.