ngmoco We Farm review

We Farm is a casual game, the point of which is to dip in and out, tinkering about with it and showing off all your achievements with other farm owners online.

You start with a patch of land that's bare save for a ramshackle house, and from there it's up to you to use the available tools to build up a thriving business.

Lay down a couple of plots and start growing corn, once it has grown you harvest it, sell it and use the money to buy more gardens. As you make more money and level up, you can unlock additional items or build coops to raise birds, pens for raising livestock, milking sheds, barns and more.

In fact, building and upgrading is the real payoff of success as you can improve your farm and its surroundings to an impressive degree, ending up with a massive agricultural operation.

Online integration

And that's where the online stuff comes in. You can invite friends to join you in the fun. There are a couple of problems though.

The social aspects aren't as interactive as they could be, communication being limited to just comparing stuff. Even the shared activities are never entered into – a couple of mini-games would have been nice.

Also, if you want more units of Gro to speed up your progress, you have to buy it with real money and it costs a fortune. And finally, there's a bit too much tending to be done, especially when planting and harvesting faster growing crops.

It's not a game you can leave alone for several hours without loads of stuff dying and your farming ending up in a right old state, which runs counter to the casual premise of the whole thing. Even so, We Farm is irritatingly moreish.

Your farm looks great, it can be endlessly tweaked and messed about with, socialising – while limited – is undeniably enjoyable and, of course, it's free to play.

You'd be daft not to try We Farm, just don't expect too much from it.

