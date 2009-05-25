Emprex Cheetah gaming keyboard review

This dedicated gaming keyboard makes a standard keyboard look great

By Keyboards 

Emprex Cheetah gaming keyboard
The odd design of the Cheetah gaming keyboard actually makes it more difficult to use

Our Verdict

This gaming keyboard tries to change the format of the standard keyboard so much so it ends up making it a pain to use whenever you're not gaming

For

  • Designed for gaming

Against

  • Bad key placement
  • Awkward usability

The humble keyboard has remained largely unchanged since the first days of the QWERTY. Granted, a few things have evolved – we've got some extra keys on our boards and we've got the numpad and cursor keys too – but things have remained pretty constant.

Then came the gaming keyboard full of bravado, buttons and pointless LEDs. Some are mighty, such as Razer's Lycosa, and some – Emprex's Cheetah, for example – aren't.

The worst thing you can do with a gaming keyboard is to make it less useful as a typing device. Now most gamers willing to drop £50 on a dedicated keyboard as a gaming input device might not necessarily be using their machine for much word processing, but at some point all of us using a PC will need to type in some text. Typing on the Cheetah though feels like prodding a fat man submerged in a bath of eel slime.

The next thing down the rubbish keyboard ladder is the addition of pointless extras, such as duplicating the WSAD keys as a replacement for the numpad. On the left-hand side of the board.

If you're anything like us, your keyboard hand has shaped itself into a gnarled claw that's capable of fitting the standard layout, so any change to that layout leaves you flailing around your virtual worlds like your character's just had a stroke.

Look, it's just a bad, bad keyboard and no number of flashing, dynamic light shows can change that. Not least because that feature doesn't actually work on our Cheetah.

