Garmin Forerunner 610 review

Come on, you've got to admit it. Any watch that displays the message 'searching for satellites' when you first turn it on its pretty damn cool. As you'd expect from a Garmin product, this watch works brilliantly with GPS signals, which means it can accurately track your location and speed as you wear it.

With this data you can use the Virtual Partner and Virtual Racer options to keep you fit, along with custom workouts. You can also set a route and the Garmin Forerunner 610 will take you there.

Combined with wireless uploads of your stats, this is a watch that's been built for serious runners.

The resistive touchscreen is fast and responsive, and scrolling through menus was nice and smooth, even when wearing running gloves. It's not overly sensitive, which means that no accidental presses - or brushes with our sleeves when we were running - were recorded.

The 1-inch screen isn't huge, but it still manages to display information clearly, and helps prevent the Garmin Forerunner 610 from feeling bulky on your wrist.

The menus are clearly laid out, which means you can quickly navigate to training and history options without having to pause your run.

Verdict

This is the perfect watch to wear when running, working out at the gym or riding your bike, with a load of features for tracking your workouts. Its rain, sweat and water proof and has a touchscreen that's easy to use.

If you're a seasoned runner, or just beginning, then this is an excellent watch to help improve your health. The high price tag of £299.99/US$349.99/AU$449 (or £329.99/US$399.99 (around AU$496) for the special edition with heart rate monitor) may put some people off, however.