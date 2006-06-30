Pioneer PDP-436SXE

An excellent panel let down only by below-par speakers

For once Pioneer has made a plasma TV that doesn't have perfect audio, but its speakers' flat performance is its only downside.

In every other respect this screen is perfect. Sized at 43in, the PDP-436SXE comes in classic, high-gloss black and with special skills befitting the ultimate movie machine.

Exceptional black levels and terrific sharpness are the result of this set's Pure Black Drive picture processing, but colour is also rendered with precision and realism which is the key to this Pioneer's picture. Spin up some HDTV footage, or even DVDs, and the depth of pictures is what makes this plasma's performance so involving.

This plasma's wide-angle viewing makes it perfect for large gatherings and it's equally able to cope with Freeview pictures from its built-in tuner as it is with high-quality video.