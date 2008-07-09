Bush BFSAT01SD review

Disarmingly small, like all the Freesat receivers so far, the Bush BFSAT01SD is tasteful in piano-black plastic with a wide chromed stripe across the front.

There's no front panel display - the only adornments on the front (apart from the Bush and Freesat logos are the Channel up/down, Volume up/down and power buttons.

Packed with connections

The back panel of the BFSAT01SD is pretty crowded, but only because it is so small. Here are the two Scart connectors for TV (with composite and RGB) and a video/DVD recorder (composite only), stereo analogue and digital audio outputs, and Ethernet and RS232 data connections for future expansion.

Alongside the LNB input is a loopthrough output connector. It's not entirely clear what this is for. While the BFSAT01SD is powered up, this output provides only the same polarity (horizontal or vertical) and frequency band (high or low) as is selected to receive the channel that the BFSAT01SD is tuned to. That's inevitable, as both the BFSAT01SD and a loopthrough-connected receiver can't independently control the same LNB.

However, when in standby some other (non-Freesat) receivers turn over complete control of the LNB to a loopthrough receiver but this isn't the case here. When the BFSAT01SD is in standby there's no IF available at the loopthrough output.

Slow setup



When it's first installed the BFSAT01SD requires your postcode and the format (4:3 or 16:9) of the TV connected, and then it scans the input for the Freesat channels. This takes over eight minutes - slow by the standards of pretty much any recent receiver, especially when you consider this receiver is dedicated to a particular group of channels.

The same control menus and EPG are used in this machine as the other SD Freesat receivers - identical in every way except for the branding in the corner of the screen.

Considering that the BFSAT01SD costs just £50, it gives a good performance. The picture using composite video is crisp and clear, and in many ways preferable to the (supposedly better) RGB output. That is a bit harsh, with too much contrast for some scenes, although this is by no means a damnation.

You shouldn't expect a great deal from such a budget receiver, but the Bush BFSAT01SD punches above its weight. If it's simply UK digital TV that you're after, this certainly delivers the goods