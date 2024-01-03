Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders - deals, offers and promotions we expect to see

Samsung is looking to enter into the era of AI with its latest flagship range. The new devices are, potentially, going to be running a new iteration of Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which, if GeekBench's listings are anything to go by, will be a very strong upgrade.

However, if you're outside the US and Canada, you might not be privy to this upgrade, instead, your new Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature an updated Exynos chipset, most likely the Exynos 2400, which is a slightly less powerful upgrade, but an upgrade none the less, and as we say, nothing is confirmed right now.

For the camera lovers amongst us, the Galaxy S24 isn't looking to build too heavily on the qualities of the Galaxy S23 range, with the new devices supposedly sporting no improvements to the hardware in the new models. Despite this, we will likely see several new AI editing functionalities and improved general photo editing software, likely as a way to rival Google's renowned Magic Eraser and Best Take functions seen on the new Pixel 8 range.

Similarly to the cameras, we're not expecting a great deal of changes to the design of the new range, with the only notable changes being rumoured including a switch to flatter edges and, as ever, a reduction in bezel size across the devices.

We've broken down everything you need to know about changes coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in our Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours page so make sure to check there for the full details on everything you need to know.