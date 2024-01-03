Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders - deals, offers and promotions we expect to see

It's January 2024 and that means only one thing, the next big flagship phone launch is just around the corner! That's right, the next iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S series phone is on the horizon, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range taking place at Samsung's next 'Unpacked' event on January 17.
This launch date is understandable, but a slight veering from the norm compared to recent S series launches, with the last Samsung Galaxy to launch in January being the S21 range. But, a launch somewhat earlier than its regular mid-late February slot could be understandable as a way to draw attention away from the only recently launched Pixel 8 range.
If you're considering getting your hands on the latest Samsung flagship, but are stuck with some unanswered questions about when and how you can get your hands on the device, we've collected everything we know, and everything we're predicting to see, in one place to help you choose.
Preorder FAQs
When will Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders open?
Preorders will open on January 17 2024 after the Galaxy S24's launch event which is now confirmed for that day. Preorders are then expected to close on the 25th of January. This continues Samsung's trend with recent iterations of Samsung Galaxy phones to open pre-orders soon after the launch event.
You can already register your interest in the Samsung Galaxy S24. All you need to do is go to the Samsung website and enter your details to gain access to some exclusive pre-registration rewards, including:
- £50 off the purchase of your new Samsung Galaxy S24
- The chance to win a trip to Chicago worth £3,000
- A free screen protector and case for your new Samsung Galaxy S24 worth £74.99
Pre-register your interest in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range and access exclusive rewards:
Get your hands on £124.99 worth of savings just by pre-registering your interest in the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. Get a £50 discount on your new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra, plus a case and screen protector worth £74.99, just for registering your interest with a few details. What's more? You can get an extra 5% off your purchase if you download the Samsung Shop app, and use the code APP5 (if it's your first purchase).
How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost?
If the current rumours are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S24 range will be priced either at the same or slightly higher prices than the Galaxy S23 range. Were this to be the case, this would put the pricing of the range at the following:
Samsung Galaxy S24 - from £849 with 128GB storage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus - from £1,049 with 256GB storage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - from £1,249 with 256GB storage
These prices could differ from confirmed pricing as we are currently basing this purely on rumours, but as ever, you can expect these prices to increase with the larger storage options available on each model.
What preorder deals might we see on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range?
With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-registration window also comes the arrival of the first offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S24. As at the end of the pre-registration process, you are also offered the chance to claim a free Galaxy Watch6 (worth £289) with your purchase.
These kinds of offers are common with Samsung launches of the past, with previous launches seeing such offers on devices such as previous Galaxy Watches and Samsung Buds. Given the nature of this offer, it is also almost guaranteed that you will be able to claim this same freebie should you choose to get your Samsung Galaxy S24 through a mobile network such as EE, Three, or Vodafone.
As ever, trade-in savings are likely to be widespread and a great way to save even more on your new device, so make sure to check with your network provider, or enter your phone's details into Samsung's website, to see just how much extra you could save.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FAQs
What's new about the Samsung Galaxy S24 range?
Samsung is looking to enter into the era of AI with its latest flagship range. The new devices are, potentially, going to be running a new iteration of Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which, if GeekBench's listings are anything to go by, will be a very strong upgrade.
However, if you're outside the US and Canada, you might not be privy to this upgrade, instead, your new Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature an updated Exynos chipset, most likely the Exynos 2400, which is a slightly less powerful upgrade, but an upgrade none the less, and as we say, nothing is confirmed right now.
For the camera lovers amongst us, the Galaxy S24 isn't looking to build too heavily on the qualities of the Galaxy S23 range, with the new devices supposedly sporting no improvements to the hardware in the new models. Despite this, we will likely see several new AI editing functionalities and improved general photo editing software, likely as a way to rival Google's renowned Magic Eraser and Best Take functions seen on the new Pixel 8 range.
Similarly to the cameras, we're not expecting a great deal of changes to the design of the new range, with the only notable changes being rumoured including a switch to flatter edges and, as ever, a reduction in bezel size across the devices.
We've broken down everything you need to know about changes coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in our Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours page so make sure to check there for the full details on everything you need to know.
What are the best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S24?
Finding the best smartphone deal for you might mean the S24 Ultra isn't the phone for you, but don't worry, as there are some great alternatives already on the market (and some on the horizon) which might just tick more boxes for you.
An obvious alternative for many will be the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as Google's latest flagships provide some of the latest functionalities of Android, at a price lower than you can expect to see from the latest Samsung phones. The Pixel 8 range also offers seven years of Android features and security updates, making Pixel 8 deals some of the best ways to get value for extended periods on a phone, especially if you don't fancy replacing your device every couple of years.
If you are a fan of Android devices and are looking for options that are a bit against the norm, some great alternatives could be the OnePlus 12 (releasing January 23rd) or the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both of these devices offer premium Android experiences without a necessarily household name, meaning often you can grab great devices for a reduced cost compared to their big-name rivals.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals
Can't wait for the S24 range to arrive? Or simply looking to save some money and get one of the more than capable S23 range, check out today's best deals across the Samsung Galaxy S23 range below.