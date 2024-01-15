Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: offers, promotions and savings we expect to see

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals are just around the corner! The first wave of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals could land as early as next week if previous launches and our Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder predictions are anything to go by, so buckle up, as we're going to take you through everything you might expect to see once the Samsung Galaxy S24 launches.

The next Samsung 'Unpacked' event is now confirmed for Wednesday, 17 January 2024 at 6 pm GMT and we're expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at this event, alongside a number of great incentives to tempt you into getting your hands on one.

If you're looking to get straight in on the Samsung Galaxy S24 deals hype once the event is over, head to our Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders page where we've outlined everything you need to know about how to get your hands on one as soon as possible. We're expecting Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals to launch as soon as the event finishes, or at least not long after, meaning you don't need to wait for long before you can choose the right deal for you.

If you're debating which device might be right for you, you can also head over to our Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pages to find all the latest rumours, leaks, and information surrounding the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 reservations

You can reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 right now!

Alongside the announcement of the 2024 Unpacked event, Samsung also opened up the chance to reserve your new Samsung Galaxy S24, with anyone in the UK who reserves a device receiving:

£50 off the purchase of your new Samsung Galaxy S24

The chance to win a trip to Chicago worth £3,000

A free screen protector and case worth £74.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 deal predictions

If you're looking to find a great Samsung Galaxy S24 deal, you'll likely be looking for freebies, discounts, maybe a few free months on your contract, and from what we've already seen, some of these are likely to be in the works.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 reservation process for UK users has already confirmed one of the biggest, and best, preorder benefits in the form of a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - a smartwatch worth £289 itself.

If you reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 with Samsung right now you'll see a screen that states that you'll be able to access a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 when you preorder your new phone. This is arguably one of the strongest Samsung preorder deals we've seen from recent iterations of the Galaxy phone, with previous models normally offering free Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Tag.

In the past weeks, we've also heard rumoured S24 preorder bonuses hinting at doubled storage capacities and bundle discounts on Samsung's wearable tech such as Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds.

Although we've now seen a confirmed Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deal that differs from this, it doesn't mean these possibilities are written off completely as double storage deals are a common offer from Samsung. We wouldn't be surprised if they crop up at some point post-launch. Given the period stated for getting a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with your Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder is from the 17th to the 25th, it could well be that Samsung features double storage offers from the 26th onwards.

If you're looking to upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S24 deal via a network provider, you'll likely be able to access the same preorder bonus as the one featured at the official Samsung site - a free Galaxy Watch 6. However, any future change to the offer, such as a double storage upgrade, might be less likely to be available through your network provider.

Aside from the free Galaxy Watch 6, one definite way you'll be able to save on your new Galaxy S24 at multiple retailers is to trade-in an old device. In the past, we've seen trade-ins offer savings of up to £730 on your new device, an impressive figure given the last range of Samsung Galaxy phones started at £849.

Should the price of the Galaxy S24 range remain the same as the previous iteration, you would only need to consider paying £119 for your new device under this trade-in saving, not including your data costs. Should you choose to go with a mobile network such as Three, Vodafone, O2 or EE, your monthly costs will likely sit somewhere between £40 and £75 per month excluding any upfront fees. This figure will vary depending on factors such as:

The model you choose (Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra)

The storage option you need (eg. 128GB, 256GB, 512GB)

The amount of mobile data you require

The perks available with the contract

The duration of the contract (traditionally either 24 or 36 months)

If you're looking to save on your Samsung Galaxy S24 deal but still need a larger sum of data, a great alternative could be to look towards MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) such as VOXI, SMARTY, or GiffGaff. These providers are able to offer high-value contracts, with the same level of reliability as their host network (one of EE, Vodafone, O2 or Three), just without some of the added perks and benefits.

So, if you're not fussed about the odd discount on your coffee, adding other products to your deal, or accessing other network benefits, providers such as these could be a great way for you to save.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FAQs

When will Samsung Galaxy S24 deals launch? If current information remains correct, we can assume that Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals will begin soon after Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday 17 January 2024 at 6 pm GMT. This will likely be the point at which preorder deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range launch not only on Samsung.com but also across some of the UK's biggest network providers.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost? The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 price rumours would suggest that the S24 range will be priced either at the same or slightly higher prices than the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. If this is the case, this would put the pricing of the range at the following: Samsung Galaxy S24 - from £849 with 128GB storage Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus - from £1,049 with 256GB storage Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - from £1,249 with 256GB storage As we are currently basing this purely on rumours, these figures are subject to change. As ever, you can also expect these prices to increase with the larger storage options available on each model.

Where can I find the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals? We will be keeping this page up to date with the latest, and best, deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 as they release, so make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back to ensure you don't miss out on the perfect deal for you.

What are the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S24 range?

There was recently a leak which unveiled a number of key Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications just in time for the Unpacked launch event in a week. If the leaks are to be believed, the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Dimensions: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm Weight: 167g 196g 232g Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+ 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+ Resolution: 1080 x 2340, 418ppi 1440 x 3120, 516ppi 1440 x 3120, 505ppi Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2400 Samsung Exynos 2400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide 200MP wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP RAM: 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery: 4,000mAh (25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) 4,900mAh (45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) 5,000mAh (45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) Colors: Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange

Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

